Real-Life Dinosaur: 60-Year-Old, 12-Foot Alligator Tagged in South Florida

A 60-year-old, 12-foot alligator was just tagged in South Florida, making us feel like dinosaurs aren’t really extinct. The alligator has been pursued by South Florida hunting guide Daniel Townsend for years. He was aware that a huge gator lived near a canal off a big cypress swamp. He had seen a gator hole before indicating that whatever gator lived there was huge.

According to Outdoor Life, he found this gator on the 40,000 acre stretch of land he guides near Labelle, Florida, between Ft. Myers and Lake Okeechobee. He was also aware that the gator was older than your average one.

Most gators live to be 30-50 years. An incredibly long lifespan for such a formidable animal. This one, however, was, as we mentioned, close to 60 years old. Most gators also don’t have to worry about any predators (except for humans), which helps them live long into those later years.

“We’d been trying to get that gator for some years,” Towsend, who runs Townsend & Sons Everglades Outfitters, told Outdoor Life “He was a problem [because] he was smart. He’d killed and eaten some of the cattle on the ranch, and he had to go. But it wasn’t easy. I guided a hunter just a week before we got the gator, and the hunter missed him clean—which made the gator even tougher to kill.”

Towsend was guiding a 57-year-old Texan hunting enthusiast named Mike Smith when he mentioned he wanted to find a gator. And Townsend knew just the gator for Smith.

“We had to get the wind right, and stalk slowly and quietly up to the spot where we could see if the gator was out,” Townsend told the publication. “So we parked our truck, and quietly walked about 200 yards to where we could see the canal. We got about 100 yards away from his cave, and we spotted his head up on the canal bank as he was laying in the sun.”

That’s when they were able to get the gator.

“The shot was perfect,” Townsend described.

Gators may wreak havoc, but they’re also fascinating creatures. Typically, they don’t get this big, either. According to the National Zoo, male gators are usually only around 11.2 feet on average, while female gators are around 8.2 feet. And as far as their conservation status, they are currently marked at “least concern.”

As far as appearances go, they’re about as close to real-life dinosaurs as you can get. And the one Townsend took down is a testament to that.