A Look At The Best Wildlife Documentaries In World History

You may not know who David Attenborough is, but if you’ve ever watched a nature documentary then you’ve probably heard his voice. He began his career hosting a small nature show back in 1954. He would then go on to become arguably the most powerful wildlife filmmaker in world history. The proud native of the United Kingdom is most prominently known for his leading role in the production and narration of the iconic documentaries, Planet Earth and The Blue Planet.

The British Broadcasting Corporation summed up his 8-decade career with elegant simplicity. “He roamed the world and shared his discoveries.” As he was roaming the world, the rest of the world was tuning in to watch him do it.

There will simply never be another David Attenborough. He is a living legend though even though he’s far too humble and laid back to ever admit it. To say he revolutionized the industry in which he works would be an understatement. He created it. At age 96, he’s still going strong too. His previous films and projects how focused on sharing wildlife stories from across the entire globe and under the deep blue sea. He’s now focusing on more regional and local projects though. His upcoming project, Wild Isles, was recently picked up by Amazon and will air as a 5-part series. It will focus on a place very special to him, the place where he grew up, the British Isles.

David Attenborough Looks Back On His Amazing Career

“In my long lifetime, I have traveled to almost every corner of our planet,” said Attenborough. “I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery, there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

On September 6th, 2022 Radio Times ran a cover story on David Attenborough. It was an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his role narrating Frozen Planet II, which aired on September 11th, 2022. The article was a great honor for him, as Attenborough had certainly earned the accolades thanks to his long and varied history of doing the wildest stuff on the planet.

Exploring The World of Plizzannet Earth With Snoop D-O-Double-G

Speaking of absolutely astonishing and extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles unmatched by anything else in the world… Y’all ever seen the crazy videos of Snoop Dog narrating nature videos?

The iconic video series first started as a small internet trend on Snoop’s own Youtube channel. The popularity of his spin on nature content quickly escalated to his own mini-series on the Jimmy Kimmel show called Plizzannet Earth, a remix of Attenborough’s biggest series. Not that it’s a competition about who is the best nature series narrator in the world, but I think Snoop Dog flew in under the radar to take the crown. In the never forgetting spirit of 1776, it looks like world-class wildlife commentary is just another example of America beating Britain at something they thought they were the undisputed king of. Now let’s take a look at his greatest hits:

Iguanas Vs. Snakes

This episode shows some sort of lizard that is greatly outnumbered by a bunch of snakes that want him dead. Eventually, for whatever reason, the family of snakes gives up on ever trying to identify the lizard and gives up their pursuit in favor of everybody living happily ever after. The robotic-looking gecko somehow defied all conceivable odds and escaped. with the type of style and flare that only a song can articulate… I Got Away With You.

Caribou Chased Down By Birds

In this video, a mighty big deer species is seen running for its life as two eagles circle above and flap their wings. Eventually, it looks like the birds and the caribou all just ride off into the sunset.

Great White Shark

This episode takes place in the deep blue sea. The video shows the fascinating ecological relationship between seals and great white sharks. As the shark leaps out of the water for a successful hunt, it reminds the world who the most powerful hunter in the wildlife kingdom is.

Crocodiles And Wildebeest

This video shows an unsuspecting female wildebeest drinking on shore. A crocodile then slips under the water like a submarine and approaches the herd without detection. The croc then launches out of the water as fast as a lightning bolt shot out of Poseidon’s trident. It snags the buffalo and then submerges back into the great unknown just as quickly as it appeared.

Snakes And Bats

This video shows the fascinating ecological dynamics of snakes and bats. With a swarm of bats ripping through the sky and buzzing the two snake’s towers, the video shows off a snake’s amazing ability to hunt at night thanks to the ability to see heat. The world of wildlife is crazy huh?

Gang Wins Fight With Crocodile

This absolutely incredible video shows a bunch of underdogs taking down one of the most powerful animals in world history. Snoop is unable to identify what the animals in the video even are, but he gets pumped as he sees them take down the old dinosaur-looking villain in the story. He celebrates as only Snoop Dog can, and that’s with a song… We Dem Boyz.