Alabama Hunters Harvest 8-Point Buck Before Finding Out It Was Actually a Doe

We have got a bizarre story for you today, Outsiders. Have any of you ever shot a buck that turned out to be a doe? A couple of Alabama hunters just did.

That’s right, folks. A group of outdoorsmen in Alabama were out hunting when they were able to take down an 8-point buck. Or at least they thought they had taken down an 8-point buck. That is until they took a closer look.

Once Matt Kelley and his fellow Alabama hunters got their deer back and up onto the skinning rack, they noticed something wasn’t quite right. Despite the deer they shot having a full rack of antlers, it didn’t have any man parts. Yep, you read that right — it turns out the men had killed an 8-point doe. The first unusual thing they noticed was how skinny the deer’s neck was.

“Then the guy who shot it was starting to skin it and said, ‘Boys, this is a doe,” Kelley told the Sun Herald.

The coordinator for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division’s Deer Program is Chris Cook. He said that he has seen similar deer in the past. But none of them actually had antlers.

“I’ve seen a few over the years that looked like does externally that had antlers,” Cook said. “But it’s not physically possible to do that and be fully functional does. I’ll get reports about a few each year in Alabama. The ones I usually hear about are the ones with fully developed antlers but are still covered in velvet. They have enough testosterone to start the antler growth but not enough to complete the cycle.”

Alabama Hunters Kill One of the Most Unusual Deer in the State

There’s no chance that Matt Kelly and his group of fellow hunters knew they had just shot one of the state’s most unusual deer. He explained in a bit more detail about what had happened.

“What was more crazy was the guy who shot it said the deer was actually not chasing a doe but walking behind it,” Kelley said. “The doe urinated and this deer lip-curled just like a buck would. The landowner has had this land all his life, and they’ve never killed one like it his whole life. It’s a significant rack for a buck. If you looked at it, you would say this one was a shooter.”

However, Chris Cook isn’t rushing to call this particular deer a doe or a buck. As a matter of fact, it turns out to phenomenon called a pseudohermaphrodite.

“A deer like this with hardened antlers will have testes inside the body cavity. They don’t have fully developed male and female organs. They may have external female organs, but they would have to have underdeveloped testes that were still large enough to produce enough testosterone to have that antler growth.”