Alaskan Hunter Tells on Himself By Posting Pictures of Illegally Hunted Bighorn Sheep

One Alaskan man illegally hunted a Canadian bighorn sheep. A year later, that very hunt got him in trouble.

Donald Lee had gone for a sheep hunt in a remote area of Alaska near the Nation River. The area he was hunting in was close to the Canadian border of Yukon territory, and Lee knew it.

While standing in AK, he saw a bighorn sheep. He decided to take the shot. When he began to walk towards the animal, he realized something. The sheep was about 350 feet across the Canadian border. Lee went ahead and quartered up the bighorn sheep and went home. When he got back, he reported the sheep to officials as an Alaskan kill.

Before he ended his hunt, he made sure to get pictures with the bighorn sheep that he had found. He shared the images on Facebook, with the caption “Yukon Zebra.” His caption was referring to the dark colors in the sheep’s coat. Turns out, those pictures would end up getting him in some legal trouble later on.

Picture of the Bighorn Sheep Gets Flagged On Facebook

About a year after Lee’s hunt, the photo of the bighorn sheep ended up getting flagged on Facebook. When this happened, it got the attention of authorities in Canada. On top of that, they had gotten a tip that the hunt had taken place near the border. At that point, a wildlife officer and a Yukon conservation officer began to investigate.

The officers decided to take a helicopter to the area where the hunt happened. They used Lee’s Facebook photo as a reference, and were able to find exactly where Lee had taken it. They even took their own picture at the location. Instead of a bighorn sheep, they held a picture of Lee.

Lee Pled Guilty

Lee ended up pleading guilty to the charges that the officers brought against him. Originally, prosecutors wanted to charge him with a $12,500 (CAD) fine and a five-year hunting ban. The fine was based on the cost of hunting sheep in the Yukon. According to CBC News, Lee tried to bring the fine down to $5,000.

Eventually, they settled somewhere in the middle. Since Lee was being cooperative with authorities and had an otherwise clean record, he ultimately ended up with an $8,500 fine and a five-year hunting ban.

The prosecutor in the case, Noel Sinclair, was happy with the outcome of Lee’s case. “I don’t know too many people for whom $8,500 and the forfeiture of a multi-thousand-dollar shoulder-mounted sheep is something that, you know, isn’t going to hurt them in the pocket book,” Sinclair said. He hopes that Lee’s experience will be a lesson to poachers.

As for Lee, he’ll be missing out on a lot of hunting over the next few years. He regrets his decision to kill and keep the bighorn sheep, though. “I am regretful for the decisions I made that day,” said Lee. “I can’t return the animal to the mountain.”