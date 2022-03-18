Alaskan Snowmobilers Dig Through Snow and Ice to Rescue Moose in Frozen Creek

Part of what defines the Outsider brand is our commitment to and passion for American wildlife. That said, a pair of snowmobilers demonstrated those values just recently when they rescued an Alaskan moose after it had fallen into a frozen creek and become trapped among feet of snow.

Alaskan snowmobilers Andrew Koerner and his companion Terry White had been headed home after spending the day blasting through the snow when they came across the trapped beast.

“I think he was there for a couple days,” Koerner shared with 9News, “because he rubbed off, like, a lot of his hair off the back of his neck.”

Soon after Koerner and White began to dig out the Alaskan moose, the outlet reports several other men came to help free the animal from the snow. One rescuer even had a sledgehammer, making it easier to break the ice around the moose.

“You could just tell by his eyes that he was just so ready to get out that hole,” Koerner said. “That’s when me and Terry looked at each other and we’re like, ‘We’re not gonna leave ’til this little guy is out of this hole.”

Altogether, the rescue team spent an hour and a half digging through eight feet of snow to free the Alaskan moose.

Considering the size and strength of the beast, Koerner and White knew their rescue endeavors could become dangerous. Nevertheless, after shoveling away most of the snow and breaking through the ice, the moose freed itself. Koerner expressed pride in the crew’s efforts to free the animal, sharing that it will be an experience he won’t soon forget.

“It felt great,” he said of the experience. “That little guy has somewhat chance to live now since we stopped and helped him.”

Colorado Park Tourists Pet & Feed Resident Moose

Just because a moose lets you pet it doesn’t mean that you should.

As the largest species within the deer family, moose have the capability to weigh as much as 1,500 pounds. And depending on their temperament, they’re not shy about charging, maiming, and even, occasionally, killing humans.

Nevertheless, park visitors near Grand Avenue Boardwalk in CO were seen petting and feeding a local moose despite all common sense. Making the situation even more dangerous was the fact that the cow was accompanied by her yearling offspring. Nearby residents called the police when they witnessed people getting dangerously close to the animals.

Of the situation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said, “Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife.”

Serena Rocksand, District Wildlife Manager, further shared, “Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year.” As such, it makes sense some individual moose may appear more comfortable around humans than others. Nevertheless, it’s always best to maintain your distance when observing these half-ton animals.