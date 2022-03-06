Alaska’s 50th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Kicked Off This Weekend: What to Know About the 1,000 Mile Trek

Fans of sled dog racing in Alaska flocked to a snowy Anchorage Saturday for the ceremonial opening to the legendary Iditarod Race. Last year, organizers canceled the ceremony due to COVID; but this year, for the race’s 50th anniversary running, fans were able to watch from behind fences as mushers left the starting line two minutes apart.

Saturday’s festivities were purely ceremonial and celebratory. The actual race begins Sunday in Willow, a city about 75 miles north of Anchorage. The winner typically surfaces about nine days later in Nome.

Mushers needed to show proof of vaccination in order to race this year. Iditarod organizers do not want racers to accidentally bring COVID into the rural Alaskan villages along the 1,000-mile trail. Some villages that traditionally served as checkpoints opted out of the race entirely this year over COVID concerns. For example, in White Mountain, where mushers must take an eight-hour layover before making the final 77-mile run to Nome, local residents will not allow the use of their community-building this year.

Race marshal Mark Nordman said a new, freestanding camp was erected in White Mountain to house racers.

This year’s great Alaska sled dog race features plenty of former champions

Just under 50 mushers will compete in this year’s Iditarod, including defending champion Dallas Seavey. If he wins, he will make history as the first musher to win six titles. Currently, Seavey, 35, sits tied with Rick Swenson for most all-time. Seavey indicated that win or lose, this year’s race will be his last for a while as he wants to spend more time with family for the foreseeable future.

Martin Buser and Jeff King, both four-time winners, will also compete in this year’s Iditarod. Mitch Seavey, a three-time winner, and Dallas’ father is also back this year; as are 2018 winner Joar Leifseth Ulsom and 2019 winner Pete Kaiser.

The 2020 winner Thomas Waerner will not compete this year because he could not leave his native country of Norway given international travel restrictions.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) remains the race’s biggest critic. The outspoken organization often targets advertisers for events they deem cruel; thereby causing a lack of funding to events like Iditarod. One such business, the Anchorage hotel, which has served as the race headquarters for three decades, will drop its affiliation next year.

The move was announced by hotel owners, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, a day before PETA planned to protest outside the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel Chicago. Hotel officials blame the change of heart on pandemic conditions, though.

However, Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach told reporters during a pre-race news conference that they picked up six new sponsors this year; which bodes well for the future of the sport.

“That’s a pretty big story for us, I think,” Urbach said proudly.