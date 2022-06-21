WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man, He Fights It Off With a Frying Pan

In a clip that’s going viral online, a crocodile is seen charging at a man who casually fights it off by smacking it in the head with a frying pan. As with many viral clips, there’s not a lot of information out there about the man and the amusing encounter with the croc. However, the short video gives us so much to unpack in only eight seconds worth of footage.

As you can see, a crocodile on land charges at the unknown man in a red polo shirt. Yet the white-haired man doesn’t even flinch. Instead, he uses his weapon of choice to fight it off: a frying pan. As the croc lunges out toward the man with its mouth opened wide, it gets a swift hit to the head courtesy of the kitchen utensil.

The man wallops the crocodile on the head and then follows that up with another strike to its nose. The one-two punch of the frying pan is all that crocodile needed to turn tail and run. The large reptile is seen scurrying off back through the treeline into the water from which it came. The creature wanted nothing to do with the man and his frying pan after that quick encounter.

Frying Pan: 1

Crocodile: 0

Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog in Florida in Shocking Encounter

Last week, a man near Tallahassee, Florida lost his dog in an alligator attack near a public pond. Following the incident, wildlife officials shared that local resident Joshua Wells took his adult 40-pound black lab, Toby, out for a walk in the park on his lunch break. It’s part of their daily routine during Wells’ break each day at J.R. Alford Greenway Trail.

Wells said it was like any other day when they visit the public park. However, as his dog sniffed near the water’s edge, a nine-foot alligator lunged out of the water. The huge gator grabbed Toby by his head and carried him away into the water. It all happened so quickly that the lab didn’t even bark.

“Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Wells told the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, per a FOX News report. “He never barked. He never saw it. It took him down like it was nothing.”

Wells attempted to rescue his dog from the gator, but quickly realized there wasn’t much he could do. In fact, he was worried for his own life considering the size of the large reptile.

“He said he soon realized that was not a good idea and let the alligator go,” the FWC report stated. While crocodiles are typically much more aggressive than alligators, an event such as this one is not unheard of.

Wildlife officials tracked down the alligator following the incident. A trapper found the gator in question, which officially measured in at 9-feet, 2-inches in size. Later, the trapper also found the dog’s remains in the same area. The black lab was not on a leash at the time of the attack.