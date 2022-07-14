Alligator Found Roaming Neighborhood Streets in Kenosha, Wisconsin

On Tuesday, residents of Kenosha, Wisconsin came across an unexpected sight when they found a young alligator roaming through a local neighborhood. Even more odd, it’s the second gator to be found in southeast Wisconsin this month.

According to FOX 6 Milwaukee, a Kenosha resident came across the reptile walking down the neighborhood’s sidewalk. The individual called police to report the strange scene and authorities tracked down the gator. After a short investigation, police found out the alligator is actually someone’s pet.

Officials found out the 1.5-year-old gator’s name is Chomper when they returned him to his temporary caregiver. David Prill has been watching over Chomper for his friend Robert Locke who moved to Florida a couple months back. Prill is caring for the alligator for now, and was cleaning the animal’s pool on Tuesday when he got out.

“That’s how he got out this morning,” Prill said to FOX 6 Milwaukee. “That’s exactly what he did.”

“The alligator was kind of like, walking down the sidewalk, and they took a picture of it and reported it,” Prill added.

At the time, Prill had no idea Chomper had even gotten out of his enclosure. In fact, he didn’t even know the alligator went missing until friends sent messages that they’d seen local reports about Chomper.

“I didn’t even know he was missing until I got the messages and went and looked, and he was gone and was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Prill explained.

Needless to say, after Chomper’s recent escape, Prill has plans to make sure the gator doesn’t get out again. He’s going to install additional fencing around Chomper’s pool and is removing some of the water so he can’t get out.

Chomper the Alligator’s Wisconsin Adventures Coming to an End This Winter

Following Chomper’s adventures roaming around Kenosha, his owner found out about his pet’s escapades. FOX 6 spoke to Locke who is in Florida about the whole ordeal in Wisconsin.

“I got him as a baby,” said Robert Locke, Chomper’s owner. “He was probably about 7 or 8 inches long.”

Locke got the alligator not long after Chomper was born. He’s had him ever since and says the gator is extremely friendly and that everyone who meets the reptile immediately falls in love with him.

“Everybody that’s ever seen him loves him,” Locke said to the outlet.

The local news station also spoke with those who helped track the gator down and return it to its owner. Kenosha police worked alongside Badgerland Reptile Rescue who captured Chomper. While Chomper seems to be in good hands, the rescue service warned others from keeping alligators as pets.

“These are really, really challenging animals to care for,” Badgerland Reptile Rescue’s Bill Stewart shared.

“They get really big,” Stewart continued. “They’re very intelligent, and they’re usually a lot for one person to handle appropriately.”

Thankfully, it didn’t take Stewart and the rescue service long to reunite Chomper with his caretaker. The gator was back home later that afternoon on Tuesday. Prill shared that Chomper’s next big move will come later this year when Locke moves him to Florida.

“He’ll be in a good place,” Prill said. “Come winter, he’ll be back in Florida where he belongs.”