Angler Attacked by 4 Crocodiles Rescued By His Fishing Buddies

Thanks to a group of friends, a man survived being attacked by four crocodiles while fishing in Zimbabwe.

As reported by the Herald, Alexander Chimedza was stormed by the beasts in January while he was on the shore looking for worms to use as bait to catch dinner for the night. And what ensued was a 40-minute battle.

“The crocodiles must have been waiting for me because the moment I just touched the weeds, I was attacked,” he told the newspaper. “First, one of them tried to grab my left hand, but I instinctively dodged, but another one grabbed my right hand.”

Two of the crocodiles grabbed onto Chimedza and worked in tandem to kill him. He explained that they pulled him underwater and one of the animals then tried the “death roll” move six times.

The angler attempted to keep from fighting too hard, saying that he knew his hand “would break” if he “resisted” their bites. So he let his body go in whichever direction that the crocodiles moved him.

But the nightmare worsened when two more animals joined the attack. While he was barely holding on, a third crocodile grabbed his thigh, and another bit through his ankle. At that point, both of his arms and legs were locked in a crocodile’s jaw. And the animals were unwilling to relent.

Man Used Last Resort Move to Break Free from the Crocodile’s Grasp

Luckily, some friends and strangers were also fishing when the crocodiles attacked. And they saw Chimedza struggling, so they threw rocks at the animals to make them retreat. While doing so, the crocs were distracted enough for the man to pull one hand free and shove it down an attacker’s throat.

The move targeted the palatal valve, which is an organ that stops water from pouring into their stomachs. According to the New York Post, experts say it’s the last resort to make a crocodile unlatch.

“As I thrust my hand into the crocodile’s mouth, some of the stones that were being thrown from the outside must have hit the crocodile,” he continued. “That, coupled with the large volumes of water that flowed into its mouth, must have led to its death because it let me go and I saw it seeming lifeless afterward.”

At that point, the fight was over. And Alexander Chimedza was able to get to grab a stick that a friend used to pull him ashore.

Chimedza was horribly mauled and barely alive by the time his friends flagged down an ambulance. But he managed to get to a hospital, where is stayed for 40 days.

While there, doctors performed four operations. He had to undergo skin grafts and reconstructive surgery. And he now has metal plates to compensate for his crushed bones.

Now that he’s home, Chimedza will have months before he’s able to return to his normal life. But his wife Primrose is helping him get through the fight.

“My wife has been behind me 100 percent,” he added. “And if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be able to survive.”