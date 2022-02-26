Archaeologists Identify Oldest Deer Camp in the World with Hunting Trap Dating Back Nearly 10,000 Years

Archaeologists have made an amazing find. Like, an almost 10,000-year-old deer camp fit with miles of walls and structures.

The find also includes a hunting trap that has researchers very excited. Archaeologists made the find in Jordan. Very close to the cradle of civilization and the first human societies, it is in a great location. In the northeast of the country, in the Badia desert, French and Jordanian archaeologists worked together to uncover the amazing find.

These deer camps are from the stone age. Very early people. And, what is amazing are the “kites” that had been built. Field and Stream broke it all down. These kites are basically just walls that are miles long. The walls funnel deer into an area where hunters could take advantage. Early people in this area would be hunting red deer and gazelles.

Apparently, these walls are some of the oldest human structures that archaeologists have found. The Middle East is full of similar kites, however, the ones found in Badia are the largest, oldest, and most well-preserved. So, there is a lot of excitement about what researchers can learn from this.

Along with these walls, there were campsites. Those sites included an altar, and there were artifacts that ranged from deer figures to animal sculptures with human faces. There is speculation that the hunters would have performed rituals before and after hunts. These findings also suggest that communal hunting and related practices were happening earlier than previously thought.

While archaeologists have found similar deer camps in North America, they are nowhere the size and scale of these in Jordan. Those were roughly 100 feet long, compared to miles-long walls in the Badia desert.

Archaeologists Make Big Find with Deer Camps in Jordan

It was the early 20th century when British pilots made their way over the Middle East. In areas like Egypt, Israel, and Jordan, these pilots notice v-shaped formations in the desert. These were some of the first encounters with kites that Europeans had in modern times. Since then, a lot has been researched on the topic. Now, archaeologists have really opened things up about the deer camps.

Folks, humans have basically been doing the same things for the last 10,000 years. When you ship cattle, what do you do? Funnel them down to a pinch point, get them into an area where they have only one choice of direction to go. Some of these structures would have been operational for hundreds of years at a time.

A great find by archaeologists and hopefully something that will lead to further understanding of early people. By the time humans started to enter the Bronze age, these methods were done away with for the most part. Once people started to domesticate livestock, deer camps and methods like this became less necessary. However, similar tactics are still used today all over the world.