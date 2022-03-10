Archaeologists Name Fossilized Vampire Squid After President Biden

Following the discovery of a fossilized vampire squid, archaeologists have reportedly named the discovery after U.S. President Biden.

According to The Guardian, the vampire squid now bears a Biden-inspired name. The Syllipsimopodi bideni. Scientists consider the fossil to be incredibly rare. It was first dug up in Montana. In 1988, the fossil was donated to the Royal Museum in Canada.

However, the fossil has been in a drawer for decades before a scientist decided to study it. During a recent interview, Christopher Whalen, a paleontologist from New York’s American Museum of National History, explained that he noticed the vampire squid’s preserved arms and small suckers in the rock. “This was sitting in a museum since the 80s. And no one realized it was important. We chanced on that importance because I happened to notice the arm suckers. ”

The Syllipsimopodi bideni reportedly lived in oceans nearly 328 million years ago. Whalen says that the vampire squid is the oldest ancestor of the vampyropods. The group includes vampire squids and octopuses.

Originally, the fossil’s first name translates as “prehensile foot.” This is due to the fossil having 10 arms. It is also the oldest cephalopod to have suckers on each of its arms.

The vampire squid fossil is not the first species to be named after a President. The Guardian reveals Obama is in the inspiration of nine species’ names. This includes a spider, a hairworm, and numerous fish. Two species have names that President Trump inspires. They are a moth and a blind worm-like amphibian.

Scientist Shares Details About the Vampire Squid With Biden-Inspired Name

While speaking to the New York Times, Dr. Whalen shares more details about the Biden-inspired vampire squid. “It’s not really something that anyone expected to see in an animal this old,” Whalen says about the squid’s inner shell that is a gladius. “This is described as a triangular shell-like remnant. We knew were looking at an early vampyropod.”

However, Christian Klug, a paleontologist at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, disputes Dr. Whalen’s conclusion. He suggests that the shell is instead a deform phragmocone. And the body chamber of G. Beargulchensis, the known cephalopod. Dr. Wahlen goes on to disagree and says that the measurements of the new fossil are distinct enough to mark a new species. “Even if you disagree with our interpretation that we’re looking at glades and not a phragmocone. And looking at a vampyropod and not something else.”

Dr. Whalen also says that he was inspired to name the vampire squid after President Biden because he was encouraged by his plans to address climate change and to find scientific research. The White House has not responded to the name of the ancient vampire squid.