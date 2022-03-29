arches-national-park-to-launch-timed-entry-program-to-manage-traffic

Prior to the busy season at Utah’s Arches National Park, officials are implementing a temporary, pilot timed entry system beginning on April 3. Park officials hope that this new effort will help manage traffic. The program will also distribute visitation so that both the park and people can benefit from the experience. The Arches’ pilot entry system before it goes into effect next week.

From April 3 until October 3, visitors need to make a required reservation and secure a timed entry ticket to access Arches National Park. The window is from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a limited number of next-day tickets available daily at 6 p.m.

Before the program’s start, service staff allowed federal, state, local, and private individuals provide feedback. Throughout the course of the program, the service will be collecting data regarding “the effects on visitor safety, parking lot congestion, crowding on trails, and more,” according to ABC4.

The information that officials gather from these crucial weeks will help maximize park access. This will also create a higher-quality experience for all involved.

“We are working diligently with local, state, and federal partners to ensure a better experience for visitors and residents of Moab,” says August Granath, Grand County Economic Development Director. “This is an opportunity for our community to come together, take on the challenge, and make the transition as smooth as possible for our guests this season.”

Officials Hope New Entry System at Arches National Park Will Help Improve ‘Visitor Experience’

Ahead of the program launch, the Grand County Economic Development Department has also created an educational, digital advertising campaign. This will help guests plan ahead accordingly in accordance with the new Arches National Park entry system. In addition, the National Park System will place physical signage in Moab along Highway 191.

“This initiative is uniquely suited to Arches National Park. If successfully executed, it can improve the visitor and community experience,” said Vicki Varela, Utah Office of Tourism Managing Director. “It has the potential to help visitors plan carefully for thoughtful exploration of Utah. This can benefit the community and ensure continuous access to our cherished parks and outdoor recreation.”

In order to get your entry ticket and plan your visit to Arches National Park, go to Recreation.gov. You’ll need your photo ID and a valid Park Pass or paid Park Entrance Fee in order to gain access to the national park. There are a limited number of tickets, and park officials expect them to go quickly. Reservations for April tickets began January 3, 2022. Reservations for July will open on April 1, for August will open on May 1. Subsequent months will follow the same pattern up until October 3.