Arizona Tunnel Fire ‘Rapidly’ Spreads Across More Than 6,000 Acres, Hundreds of Homes Evacuated

A fast-moving, extremely dangerous ‘Tunnel Fire’ in Arizona grew to over 6,000 acres overnight according to local officials. Significant winds and dry conditions exacerbated the damage, preventing any containment despite over 200 firefighters working the scene. The Tunnel Fire began about 14 miles northeast of Arizona’s Grand Canyon urban hub, Flagstaff.

Coconino County officials evacuated around 800 homes and 1,000 various animals in the area since Sunday when the fire began.

“This was a very difficult evacuation procedure,” said Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll, as reported by Fox News. “The rapid movement and progression of this fire made the evacuation much more difficult and complicated than we’ve had in the past.”

The Tunnel Fire has erupted northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, so far blazing over 6,000 acres. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was at 0% containment, according to officials, and has forced local evacuations as it continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/AKh1nX040R — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 20, 2022

Driscoll then said his office received calls from trapped or struggling residents attempting to evacuate, but that rescuers could not feasibly reach all locations in time. He said those peoples’ current conditions remains unclear.

Thus far, the fire has destroyed at least two dozen structures and threatens countless more as it rips northeast toward the Four Corners of Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona.

“The fire was moving so fast that many of those officers were in harms way themselves,” Driscoll said. “I’m very proud of the fact that we were able to get this evacuation done despite the rapid progression of the fire.”

Coconino County officials declared a state of emergency and urged local residents to pay close attention to evacuation orders. The county hopes to assess the cause and trajectory of the fire as soon as possible.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) also authorized the use of federal funds to combat the fire.

East of the Arizona Tunnel Fire, another blaze threatens homes and lives in New Mexico

Gusty winds and increasingly dry conditions throughout the American Southwest have created perfect environments for wildfires across the region. In neighboring New Mexico, authorities scrambled to contain massive fires in Ruidoso last week. Known as the McBride Fire, the flames have already destroyed 207 homes and burned 5,736 acres since their start on Tuesday of last week.

“We’re trying to keep this fire as small as possible, especially because it’s right in the community,” local incident commander Dave Bales said. “We’ve had a loss of a lot of structures so our crews are right there on the fire front going as direct as possible.”

According to New Mexico’s official wildfire response page, this phrasing means directing their attention to hot spots and high-risk areas.

“Today, engine crews working in the southwest area near the point of origin will focus on suppressing hotspots. This will prevent further damage to private property,” the site reported. “The fire continues to spread to the northeast; and fire activity is expected to increase this afternoon due to increasingly gusty winds.”