Bald eagle decapitates fish mid-air in incredible footage

“Have you ever seen an eagle decapitate a fish, swallow it’s head whole and then slurp down the rest?” asks raptor photographer Mark Smith. You’re about to!

If you’re not following Smith’s work on social media (his Instagram is particularly fruitful), I can’t recommend it enough. Speaking as a naturalist and lifelong lover of raptors, few capture the lives of bald eagles like him.

In one of his latest videos, Smith captures a majestic bald eagle mid-flight as she works her dinner in her talons. But she’s not about to wait to consume her prize. With deft precision, she use both feet in-flight to juggle her prey before decapitating it with her razor sharp beak.

“Such skilled precision! Such brutal strength! Definitely a master of the in flight meal. Glad I’m not a fish,” Smith says. Take a look:

“Have you ever seen an eagle decapitate a fish, swallow it’s head whole and then slurp down the rest? Such skilled precision! Such brutal strength! Definitely a master of the in flight meal. Glad I’m not a fish.” Mark Smith

How big are those bald eagle talons?

Like all their kind, bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) have four toes with a talon, their black claws, on each toe. Three of these toes face forward, with one – the hallux – facing backward.

Each talon can range from one to two inches long, with female talons being longer. Using them in tandem allows for eagles to vice grip their prey, with their powerful leg muscles aiding in prolonged holds.

The strength of a female eagle’s clutch is an impressive 300+ psi. For reference, an athletic human male’s grip is about 80 psi (pounds per square inch). Bald eagles are sexually dimorphic, too, meaning the females are nearly always larger and more powerful than males in all aspects – not just their talons. So when it comes to feats of strength, it’s the females that come out on top every time.

The bald eagles of America. (Photo credit: Josh Miller Photography via Getty Images)

On baldies, the hallux (back) talon is always the longest. This helps secure slippery prey like the decapitated fish above. On large, healthy females, these talons typically reach a full two inches long. That may not sound like much, but if you’ve ever seen their talons up close, you know they’re no small claw.

Interestingly, a bald eagle’s talons are made of the same skin compound as our fingernails: keratin. Imagine wielding two inch curved knives on each finger and that’s the life of a baldie (and the size of their feet!).

For more remarkable eagle feats, watch this bald eagle swim, climb out of river with huge fish in incredible footage.

And for more from Mark Smith, Come face-to-face with a bald eagle as she dives, snares fish with massive talons.