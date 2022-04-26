Park Ranger Reveals Mind-Blowing Size of Bald Eagle Nests: PHOTO

Aside from a visit to the zoo, not many people have seen bald eagle nests up close, let alone the bird itself. So, the actual size of these giant eyries might actually surprise you.

Recently, a park ranger from an Illinois state park demonstrated just how massive bald eagle nests truly are. The ranger sat on the wall of the 5-foot wide and 3-foot deep avian treehouse… that’s big enough for some adult humans to sleep in!

According to Forest Park Nature Center, the largest bald eagle nest ever recorded was “9.5 feet in diameter, 20 feet deep and weighed almost 6,000 pounds.”

Folks can check out the scale nest for themselves at the Hueston Woods State Park, where staff have constructed the model out of real twigs and branches.

Check out the mind-blowing photo below.

With how time-consuming building such a massive structure can be for a 40-inch tall bird, it’s not surprising that bald eagles can be choosy in where they decided to lay their branches. In fact, they like to have the high ground over all other nesting animals.

Per the National Eagle Center, “Bald eagles nest in trees usually choosing the tallest living tree (super canopy) with accessible branches. The nest is built high in the tree below the crown supported by large forked branches near the trunk. In some coastal areas of Alaska and Canada where there are few tall trees, bald eagles will nest on the ground.”

Bald eagles also make sure that their nests are close to a water source, likely so that they have immediate access to fish.

Bald Eagles Return to Their Own Nests Every Year

They begin building these structures anywhere from one to three months before the breeding season. For more southern-based birds, this is usually around November and December. For more northern birds, they can begin building nests a bit later in January.

Additionally, bald eagles build their homes to last. Year after year, they return to the same location, also called “nest site fidelity.”

Their loyalty to these locations strengthens even more if they successfully produce young the previous year. Alternatively, if they fail to have eaglets, the parents may search for a new nesting area.

If bald eagles do feel a sense of fidelity to their homes, they will become defensive of the area, even in crowded areas. As a result, “In an area with abundant food resources, a territory might be quite small, with other eagles’ nests as close as one mile away,” the National Eagle Center explained. “Bald eagles will vigorously defend their territories from intrusion by other eagles, particularly during nesting season.”

So, if you do happen to spot a bald eagle nest, be sure to keep an eye on it throughout the year. Chances are, you’ll see the parents return for nesting season in the winter.