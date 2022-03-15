barack-obama-will-narrate-new-documentary-about-greatest-national-parks

Former President Barack Obama is narrating a new documentary coming to Netflix. It is all about the world’s greatest national parks.

Get ready, Outsiders! Netflix is releasing a brand new documentary series soon, and it’s all about the great outdoors. Out Great National Parks drops on the platform on April 13, and includes a very special narrator: Former President Barack Obama.

Each of the series’ five episodes will explore a different national park. From Monterey Bay, California, to Tsavo National Park in Kenya, there is no limit to the locations the show will explore. IMDb credits Obama as both the narrator and executive producer.

“A fish that can walk, surfing hippos that want to catch the waves, species found nowhere else on earth,” he says. “Join me in the celebration of our planet’s greatest national parks and wilderness.”

During his time in office, Obama prioritized the protection of both public lands and the endangered species living in them. He says that it is important to preserve these places for the greater good of the planet and humanity.

“When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become. They’re a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research.”

Our Great National Parks drops on Netflix on April 13. Watch the trailer below for a sneak peek.

Barack Obama Documentary: A Larger Netflix Deal

Barack Obama’s documentary is not the former president’s first producer credit. In 2018, he and former First Lady Michelle Obama began their production company, Higher Ground. With this new business, the couple is creating both fictional and nonfiction films and documentaries.

In 2019, their first production landed on Netflix. American Factory is a documentary about “post-industrial Ohio,” which shares the perspective of blue-collar workers at a factory in the area. They hope that each project allows viewers to look at the world from a different perspective.

“We want people to be able to get outside of themselves and experience and understand the lives of somebody else, which is what a good story does — it helps all of us feel some sort of solidarity with each other,” Obama says.

“Let’s see if we can all elevate a little bit outside of our immediate self-interest and our immediate fears and our immediate anxieties and kind of take a look around and say, ‘Huh, we’re part of this larger thing.’”

So, Higher Ground continues to make content with these goals in mind. However, not every project is the same. A few other projects from Obama include the children’s show Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, as well as the biography film Frederick Douglas: Prophet of Freedom. There is a lot of variety here, and I am excited about what is next.