Bass Pro Shops Bringing Back World’s Fishing Fair for 50th Anniversary Celebration

Bass Pro Shops has announced the return of the World’s Fishing Fair for the 50th anniversary of the franchise’s opening. The event will take place in Springfield, Missouri.

The World’s Fishing Fair first made its debut with Bass Pro Shops back in 1988. Since then, the company has used this title for other events. However, according to a company spokesperson, the upcoming event will mimic that first “historical” fair. Back then, the event had hundreds of thousands of fishing enthusiasts in attendance. Back then, the attendants quickly filled the outdoor tents. There, they had the opportunity to listen to celebrity fishermen Roland Martin, host of Fishing with Roland Martin on NBCSN, as well as several other renowned anglers.

From March 30 to April 3, the World’s Fishing Fair once again feature live music, fishing seminars, bargains and opportunities to meet fishing professionals.

Just as in 1988, Roland Martin will speak at the event. He will be among the other big names in the industry like Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston, Rick Clunn, Kevin VanDam, Edwin Evers and Skeet Reese.

There will also be a few country music headliners at the Bass Pro Shops event. In between the panels with professionals, attendants will get to see legends like Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Chris Janson perform as a part of Concerts for Conservation. Bass Pro Shops has yet to reveal the dates for these performances.

150 Manufacturers to Attend Bass Pro Shops’ World’s Fishing Fair

For those looking to make connections in the fishing industry, you’re in luck. Not only will you get to hear from esteemed panelists. You’ll also have the chance to meet and swap stories with 150 manufacturers. This is the same amount of manufacturers that were present at the original fair.

According to the company’s press release, these individuals will range from fishing-related fields, including boating and other outdoor categories. The manufacturers and technicians will be providing in-person educational segments regarding their products and the latest innovations in their fields.

As if you already didn’t have enough reasons to attend the World Fishing Fair, Bass Pro Shops is further sweetening the pot. In between concerts and demonstrations, you can browse closeout and overstock sales for tackle, fishing boats and other vehicles.

According to the event’s website, half of the proceeds will support local conservation efforts. Bass Pro Shops has yet to release the specific names of organizations that will benefit from the World’s Fishing Fair. However, the company has a long history of working with Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, the Safari Club International Foundation, the International Game Fish Association and others, per News-Leader.

Get your tickets in person or online here.