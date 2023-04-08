Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris Is Living The American Dream

If The Conversation is about the biggest living legends in American history then Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is certainly someone who deserves to be mentioned. He is arguably the human embodiment of the American dream. As Outsider detailed last spring, just like Hank Williams Jr., Johnny Morris is really just carrying on a Family Tradition.

Back in the day, Morris’s father ran a small liquor store in the Missouri Ozarks in a town known as the birthplace of Route 66, one of the original highways in America. The name of that liquor store where it all started was Brown Derby. Just like the color brown on the UPS drivers that Jack Harlow shouts out in First Class for making sure he receives his plaques.

Bass Pro Shops wasn’t always the iconic outdoor retail empire that it is today though. Johnny Morris built it from the ground up but he never forgot his humble beginnings. That’s why the enterprise remains so successful today. It started with a $10,000 loan from his dad. Then he bought a truck that he drove around and filled with the best fishing gear he could find.

Then he would return to that little liquor store and set up shop. Eventually, he accumulated the best collection of fishing equipment the world had ever seen. Then he started selling that consolidated collection by the boatload. Even though Morris is now in his 70s, his earliest memories are time spent with his dad at that little liquor store.

Johnny Morris Learned Lifes Most Important Lessons From His Dad

“My dad was old school, pretty strict. And I knew he was in the military, but he just never talked about it. And I never probed him about it. So after I was 21, later in life a little a bit, and my dad was getting up in his years, but we were around a campfire one night on a gravel bar and we’d been fishing that day and my dad just decided to share some things with me about his life, that he wanted me to know that he never had shared with me before. And he just told me several stories, having kind of a rough way…



He wasn’t looking for sympathy, but he also told me about going off, being in the war and it was the Battle of the Bulge and I’ll just never forget, he looked across the campfire at me. He said, ‘Son, your dad’s lucky to be here across from you.’ And he said, ‘Because lots of the young people around me, they didn’t, they weren’t as lucky as your dad to make it through it.’ And he said it was, it was a rough go…”

And that was pretty much all that was said, but I think about that picture in my mind. We all know many people that have served our freedoms and the friends we have at work and with family, this is a land of opportunity, and everybody that makes it that way. How can we ever forget them?”

He Turned Lessons And A Loan Into A Multi-Billion Dollar Business Empire

In a day and age when tech and internet companies seem to dominate the economy, Johnny Morris continues to skyrocket up the Forbes Billionaires Chart with his steady old-school approach. At this time last year, Morris was worth an estimated $6 billion.

Today he’s worth more than $8.3 billion. When looking at things more broadly than that, it showcases amazing growth considering his own net worth was $3.2 billion as of 2020. The true value of the blood, sweat, and tears that it took to build the Bass Pro Shops empire? That is something only Johnny Morris will ever truly know. The Bass Pro Shops empire also includes the world-famous Memphis Pyramid, Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, Big Cedar Lodge and Resort, Dogwood Canyon, Cabelas, and many other apparel and equipment brands.

How Did He Go From A Local Liquor Store To Being A Billionaire

It all starts with The Greatest Generation though. John A. Morris, Johnny’s dad was a World War II veteran. The type of manliness and camaraderie that the World War II generation earned the hard way is unparalleled. They earned that by traveling across the world to look the world’s biggest evils right in the eyes with their hands on a gun. That’s the authentic toughness and fearlessness that the American Spirit was built on. We live in the land of the free because of the brave.

Most people in this country will never have to feel a legitimate hunger for survival thanks to the sacrifices of others. Just appreciate that freedom and do your best to live your own American dream. That dream is something different to everyone and that’s the way it should be. That dream could be as simple as food on the table, a running car, and tucking your kids in at night like a Regular Joe. Or that dream could be as big as becoming a billionaire rocket scientist like Elon Musk. Whatever it is, just appreciate that Only In America do you have the type of freedom we have here. My American dream? I just want to be Lucky.

The freedom to turn your dad’s liquor store into one of the biggest and most recognizable businesses in the world? Johnny Morris has never taken that freedom for granted. That’s why supporting troops and veterans by offering military discounts and actively recruiting veterans to join his staff remains a priority. Johnny’s lifelong respect and gratitude to servicemen and servicewomen is also evident in Bass Pro Shops’ ongoing multi-million-dollar philanthropic endeavors, including Patriots Park, Trail of Honor, Portraits of Courage, and Homes For Heroes. It’s also safe to say that probably no man in history has gone fishing with more Presidents of the United States than Johnny Morris which is pretty dang cool regardless of political beliefs.

Remembering Where He Came From While Building An Empire

John A. Morris’s values were shaped by growing up poor and his service in WWII. In turn, Johnny Morris’s values were shaped by his dedicated and loving parents. Johnny’s mother also grew up poor. Simply put, money can’t buy growing up without money. Money also can’t buy how important it is for kids to grow up in a loving home with a family that supports their craziest dreams. Even if your kids can’t pay attention in school sometimes, maybe they just need an audiobook or a movie to learn from. As far as movies go though? I haven’t seen a movie since I started living one.

Johnny’s parents started taking him hunting and fishing at a young age. He immediately developed a passion for the great outdoors. But he also noticed the special camaraderie that exploring the great outdoors can create. After spending 5 years struggling to make it on the professional bass fishing circuit, Johnny Morris decided to just revolutionize the entire industry instead. The family legacy he started is now proudly being carried on by his son J.P. Morris who recently thanked his dad with an epic TV commercial. These two videos showcase the story of Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops better than any words that I could type, so check them out.

The Bass Pro Shops Story According To Chris Dorsey And Forbes

Chris Dorsey is one of the premier voices in the outdoor media space. Dorsey has spent the past 25 years investigating and chronicling the animals, people, and unforgettable places home to remarkable big game hunts while producing nearly 60 outdoor adventure television series. In the process, his teams amassed a library of more than 100,000 hours of HD footage and nearly 150,000 photographs. Not sure how you cram a career that damn impressive into a 3-minute video, but this trailer for his latest project Director’s Cut is an attempt at that.

He already dove into the Bass Pro Shops story with a written piece he published in Forbes on April 6th. Given the incredible impact, Dorsey has had on the outdoor industry, paraphrasing his version of the Bass Pro Shops story just doesn’t seem right. So jump on over to Forbes to check out an original and more comprehensive look at the Bass Pro Shops story from one of the best to ever put words about hunting, fishing, and the great outdoors on the internet.

