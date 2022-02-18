Bat Falcon Spotted for the First Time in the United States

For the first time ever, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reported a sighting of a bat falcon in the United States. These predatory birds are native to Mexico and regions in Central and South America. Now, though, it seems one stray falcon ventured further north to the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas in December 2021. Thankfully, the visitor stuck around long enough for the Fish and Wildlife Service to snap a few photos.

Here’s what they shared on Facebook.

“Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this bat falcon right now,” the agency shared in its post Tuesday. “This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.!”

Meanwhile, local fans shared their photos of the bat falcon which is often recognized for its small stature, black head and black tail feathers.

“Just saw him last Thursday!! He is beautiful!” a photographer wrote.

Another birdwatcher captured a snapshot of the bat falcon in flight with its wings spread wide.

“Still keeping dragonfly numbers in check I see! It was quite a moment on January 25, 2022,” the user commented with the photo.

Typically, the bat falcon snacks on large insects like dragonflies or even small birds and rodents. According to the Texas refuge, these creatures grow to be between 4.8 to 8.5 ounces. Some observers believe that the bird is a juvenile because of its “buff-(cinnamon) throat and (chest) bars.”

The refuge concurred that it was also a male, “Judging by the thickness of the tarsus and beak.”

What Does the New Sighting Mean for the Bat Falcon Population?

While the bat falcon spotting is certainly exciting for avian advocates, some worry that the new territory is an alarming symptom of change for the species. In the comments of the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge’s post, several people wondered if the bird was trying to fly further north to escape the warmer conditions due to Global Warming. However, the refuge did not comment on these assumptions.

Another user asked, “Is their range expanding because their population is expanding, or has habitat destruction caused them to move north?”

The refuge responded, “Their range definitely seems to be expanding (according to birdwatching data from the last few decades) but we don’t know why.”

That means, for now, it’s unclear whether the bat falcon sighting in Texas is positive or negative, but it’s definitely a sign of change.

In the future, birdwatchers in Texas might want to keep their eyes on the skies for any other bat falcons that venture past the nation’s border. Wherever there are lots of dragonflies, there’s a better chance you might see one.