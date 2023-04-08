Bear Meat Vending Machines Highly Popular With Motorists In Japan

According to Field & Stream, you can get pretty much anything you want from vending machines in Japan. That includes some bear meat if you’re so inclined. The variable smorgasbord also includes edible bugs, hamburgers, hardboiled eggs, beer, and ramen noodles. Japan is home to an estimated population of roughly 10,000 – 20,000 Asiatic black bears. Even rarer are Ezo brown bears. That species is closely related to Siberian brown bears and more distantly related to North American grizzlies. Their numbers are thought to number around 3,000.

The bear meat in the vending machine is harvested by members of a local hunting club. Those members participate in a highly regulated and carefully monitored bear hunting program. The bear meat vending machine is owned and operated by the Soba Gora restaurant. That local eatery is located near the Tazawako Train Station. It’s one of the major hubs for Japan’s highly modernized bullet train system. According to data from the vending machine, passengers order around 10-15 packs of bear meat per week. Apparently, demand for the easy-to-access bear might is coming from as far away as Tokyo. The meat sells for an average of 2,200 yen per 250-gram pack, which is roughly $17 for half a pound.

Japan has more vending machines per capita than any other country in the world. About one vending machine for every 23 people in 2000. Estimates for the number of vending machines in the country are somewhere around 5.6 million. Japan Vending System Manufacturers Association, to around 4 million in 2020

A Brief History Of Bear Hunting Japan

Bear hunting in Japan dates back to medieval times. Traditional and historic bear hunters band together for gang-style bear hunting in the mountain forest of Northern Japan. Reports of encounters between bears and humans have been on the rise in recent years. Quadrupling since 2009, with two deaths and 158 injuries reported in 2020—the highest in a decade. The run-ins are attributed to a decline in the bear’s beech forest habitat and the abandonment of farmland brought on by rural depopulation in the country. “There is less to eat in the mountains and that is why they are coming down into villages,” Yuko Murotani, president of the Japan Bear and Forest Society, told the Guardian. “If they can’t find enough acorns in the mountains, they will inevitably search for them in places where there are people.”

Farmers Are Using Robot Wolves To Keep Hostile Moon Bears From Running Amok

Japan is home to a unique sub-species of Asiatic black bears, which are also known as moon bears because of the white crescent-shaped patch of fur on their chests. In recent years, human-bear conflicts have increased rapidly as bear populations grow and expand into rural Japanese communities. Bear sightings have peaked at a five-year high in the western and northern parts of the country.

2020 was the worst year on record for bear attacks in the country. Bears attacked a man at the train station, invaded a shopping mall, and raided orchards in highly publicized attacks. In 2019 alone, there were reportedly 157 people attacked by bears in Japan. Several of those encounters turned fatal.

Fatal Bear Attacks Lead To Increased Bear Culling

Despite being protected by wildlife conservation laws, thousands of bears are killed each year as part of local governments’ pest control efforts. Ministry of Environment figures show that more than 5,500 bears were culled in 2020, approaching the record set in 2019. Most are shot after wandering into human areas. However, some are culled as part of population management, although the precise number of bears in the country is not known.

Though even rare, brown bear sitings near towns have also increased in recent years. A variety of measures for reducing human-bear conflicts have been implemented, but none more newsworthy than the “Monster Wolf” used to deter bears from ransacking crop fields in a similar concept to using a scarecrow to keep birds from doing the same thing.

The mechanical wolf stands 2.6 feet tall and is four feet long. When planted high in a field, it appears more than big enough to scare bears away. The robot wolf is covered in fake fur, oversized fangs, and flashing red eyes. The wolf rotates its head from side to side and makes loud howling and screeching sounds when its motion detectors are triggered. The sound setting comes in more than 60 different tones, including barking dogs, a yelling voice, and gunshots.

Robowolves Wonderfully Successful At Keeping Bears In Check

According to reports, the robo-lobos do have some serious efficacy in keeping bears away. No more sightings of rummaging bears have been reported in the area where the robot wolves have been utilized last fall. Bear sightings in the wild recently reached a five-year high across Japan in recent years. Both growing populations of bears and a shortage of their main food source, acorns, has to lead to bears venturing deeper into agricultural land in search of crops.

These emboldened bears are beginning to get more aggressive toward humans though. Declining rural populations in Japan also means the moon bears have more uninhabited land to roam.

The monster wolf idea was originally rolled out in 2016 to protect farmlands and crops. Since then, deer, bears, and monkeys have been filmed leaping away as the mechanical contraption howls. About 70 robot wolves are in use across the country. They’re located primarily in the southern part of the country where they protect pineapple farms from wild animals. Japan was once home to a real species of the gray wolf, although it was declared extinct in 1905.