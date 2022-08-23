best-campsites-in-oregon

When you close your eyes and imagine your perfect camping location, chances are, it likely resembles one of the campsites in Oregon. With its dense, vibrantly green forests, the landscape ranges from craggy coastline to high desert. The state also offers plenty of world-class scenic viewpoints and pristine places to pitch a tent or park your camper.

You can also spend your days camping along alpine rivers or spend the night in the heart of wine country. Whatever you prefer, you’ll without a doubt find a unique place to rest your head in the Pacific Northwest.

Few locations compare to the wonder and awe that Oregon presents. The beaver state is home to an astounding 361 state parks, five national park sites, 11 national forests, 50 mountain ranges, and at the same time, miles of coastline. In addition, it’s home to a stratovolcano in Mount Hood, one of the most prominent mountains in the nation.

While this is all good news if you plan to visit Oregon anytime soon, sadly, you need at least a dozen or more lifetimes to explore the state entirely.

So if you’re keen to see the best that Oregon offers in this lifetime, we’ve hand-picked some of our favorite campsites to help you prioritize your trip.

Mazama Village Campground

For those who want to experience the wonder of Crater Lake

• Location: Located inside Crater Lake National Park, seven miles south of Rim Village, just past the park’s south entrance station near Highway 62

• Campground Contact: (541) 594-2255

• Park Hours: 24 hours, open only from July 1 – Sept. 24

Stay Inside Crater Lake National Park

As one of the country’s oldest national parks, Crater Lake is a must-see if you’re visiting Oregon. So what’s a better way to see the lake than to spend a night camping inside the park?

The crater is the deepest lake in the US and was formed 7,700 years ago when an eruption resulted in the collapse of a lofty peak. It’s also one of the most awe-inspiring locations in the Cascade Mountain Range. With this in mind, we had to include a camping spot here. As a privately owned campground, visitors can trek around miles of hiking trails, such as an easy 3.4-mile round trip hike to Garfield Peak and the slightly more strenuous 5-mile hike up Mount Scott, the highest point in Crater Lake National Park.

Mazama Village is open from June to September and is usually fully booked weeks in advance, so be sure to plan accordingly. It offers 200 campsites for both RVs and tents. Sites can also be reserved six months ahead of time. Once you arrive, you’ll be treated to spacious and shaded campsites. However, it’s access to the nearby caldera that attracts its visitors.

Campground Breakdown

• 214 sites in total

• Tent sites: $21 per night

• RV sites (no hookups): $31 per night

• RV sites (with electricity): $36 per night

• RV sites (Full Hookup): $42 per night

• Walk-in campsite: $5 per night

• Reservations Required

Mazama Village Amenities: Restrooms, potable water, gas station, camp store, food storage lockers, dump station, leashed pets allowed, picnic tables, ADA accessible

Silver Falls State Park Campground

For those who want to see some of Oregon’s stunning waterfalls

• Location: Situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains and the Willamette Valley, it’s located 20 miles east of Salem

• Campground Contact: (509) 784-1511

• Park Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Silver Falls State Park is the largest state park in Oregon, totaling over 9,000 acres of land full of old-growth forests, stunning waterfalls, 24 miles of walking trails, 14 miles of horse trails, and also a 4-mile bike path.

Chase Waterfalls in Oregon’s Siver Falls Campground

However, the crown jewel of the park is the 7.8-mile loop hike on the Trail of Ten Falls, which, as you might guess from the names, takes you through a journey of the state park, passing by and nearly under multiple looming waterfalls.

In addition to hiking, the park has a never-ending system of backcountry trails for mountain biking, hiking, or horseback riding. However, while you’re out on the trail, be mindful of nearby wildlife, as many have seen bears and cougars reside in remote parts of the park

However, that shouldn’t keep you from checking this gem out. If chasing waterfalls is your jam, make sure you book in advance, as the reservations must be made at least one day before arrival and can be made up to 9 months in advance.

Campground Breakdown:

• 43 tent sites: $21 per night

• 48 sites with hookups: $28 per night

• 2 tent-only group sites: $71 per night, accommodates 50 people

• 14 cabins: $48 per night, accommodates eight people

• 5 primitive sites with horse stalls: $19 per night

• Group site for 24 people and 12 horses: $58 per night

Silver Falls Amenities: Flush toilets, showers, dump station, picnic tables, leashed pets allowed, amphitheater, firewood and ice available, on-site lodge and cafe

Paradise Campground

For those who want to camp in real-life Narnia

• Location: Nestled inside Willamette National Forest

• Campground Contact: (801) 226-3564

• Park Hours: Open seasonally from May 6 – Oct. 10

Inside a vibrantly green and lush ancient forest of Douglas Fir and Western Red Cedar, Willamette National Forest’s Paradise Campground is as aptly named as you can imagine. A tranquil setting awaits you once inside as waterfalls, hot springs, and stunning blue pools of water dot the region thanks to the McKenzie River within the Willamette Valley of the Cascade mountain range. After exploring waterfalls, experience the scenic area and hike the 26.4-mile McKenzie River National Recreation Trail, one of the best hiking trails in the state.

The campground is located near the southern terminus of the National Recreation Trail, next to the community of McKenzie Bridge. Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, almost all 64 sites at the campground provide campers with scenic views of the water, while the rest are tucked perfectly into the sprawling old-growth forest.

Beyond its aesthetics, the area also has many other attributes that make it a must-see on your list, including trout and steelhead fishing, whitewater rafting, and kayaking. As you stroll around, gaze at the thriving ferns and draping moss that covers the forest floor.

Campground Breakdown:

• Single tent sites: $24 per night

• Multiple tent sites: $44 per night

• Extra Vehicles: $8 per vehicle, per night

Paradise Amenities: Picnic tables, flush toiles, potable water, fire rings, boat launch, amphitheater, leashed pets allowed

Cape Lookout Campground

For those who want to sleep near the sea

• Location: Sits at the center of the Three Capes Scenic Route on US-101

• Campground Contact: (503) 842-4981

• Park Hours: Open all year round

After driving the Three Cape Scenic Route, spend a night camping out at Cape Lookout, one of the state’s best campsites on the pacific northwestern coast. Later, you’ll be in awe as you camp close to the beach. Wake up to the sound of crashing waves and fall asleep peacefully as the calming ocean sounds that also act as your own personal lullaby.

As the name suggests, the park’s main draw is the views of the surrounding landscape and seascape, with the Netarts Spit to the north and the undeveloped coastline south as far as Cape Kiwanda. However, the park is much more than its views. Beyond aesthetics, the area is ripe for hiking as its home to eight miles of trails that let you meander through the region’s old forests and the Cape Lookout Trail, a 4.7-mile out-and-back hike along the perimeter of the cape’s peninsula that is filled with a wide variety of coastal wildflowers. As you make your trek, watch for whales, as sightings are not uncommon during the spring and fall migration periods.

Campground Breakdown:

• 170 Tent Sites: $23 per night

• 38 Full Hookup Sites: $35 per night

• 13 Yurts (6 are pet-friendly): $52 per night

• 6 Deluxe Cabins ( 3 are pet-friendly): $106 per night

• Group Tent Camping Area: $78 per night

Cape Lookout Amenities: Flush toilets, showers, picnic tables, firewood for sale, leashed pets allowed, dump station, beach access, amphitheater

Lost Lake Campground

For those who want to camp near Mt. Hood

• Location: Situated between Mount Hood and Lost Lake, 90 minutes from Portland

• Campground Contact: (541) 386-6366

• Park Hours: Open seasonally from April to Oct.

Tucked inside the Mount Hood National Recreation Area & Forest, you’ll enjoy the views as you gaze at some of the world’s tallest and most majestic trees. In addition, Lost Lake Campground occupies some of the most exclusive real estate in Oregon.

However, the views of the imposing peak of Mt. Hood make the campsite truly impressive. The mountain will also be the subject of your pics as it shows off its snowy slopes, reflected in the lake’s waters underneath. You can also wander on the Lost Lake Loop, a 3.2-mile hike that takes you around the lake’s shoreline through the forest of massive western red cedars, Douglas firs, and hemlocks.

An extension to Lost Lake Butte departs near the lake’s northeast shore. It ascends steadily on a heavily trafficked forested trail to another sublime viewing point offering 360° panoramic views of the valley below and across to Mount Hood. Other attractions around Lost Lake also include biking trails, the forest boardwalk next to the campground, canoeing, kayaking, and birdwatching.

Campground Breakdown:

• 108 Tent Sites: $34 per night

• 40 RV Sites: $38 per night

• Group Sites: Range from $60-$71 per night

• Horse Camp: $38 per night

• Yurts: Prices range from $102-$186

• A-Frame Cabins: Prices range from $223 – $248

Lost Lake Amenities: Toilets, boat launch, washrooms, picnic tables, leashed pets allowed, fire pit, horse stalls

Toketee Lake Campground

For those who want to fish Oregon’s crystal waters

• Location: Perched on the northeast shores of Toketee Lake in Umpqua National Forest, along the Highway 138 portion of the Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway

• Campground Contact: (541) 957-3200

• Park Hours: Open seasonally from May 26 to Sept. 6

Toketee Lake campground is located in the wonderfully tranquil grove of willow, alder, and maple trees on the northeast shores of its namesake lake. Within the campground, venture 3 miles along the North Umpqua Trail, and you’ll find the Umpqua Hot Springs to relax in during your hike. Later, take a 20-minute stroll from the lake’s western edge, then find yourself mere steps away from one of Oregon’s most iconic waterfalls.

Beyond hiking, the campsite is also an angler’s escape. The lake is also well known for having some of Oregon’s best German brown trout fishing. However, Toketee Lake is currently 2-3 feet lower than the boat ramp, so small non-powered boats are recommended. It’s also ideal for wildlife viewing as many campers have reported sightings of eagles, beavers, ducks, geese, great blue herons, kingfishers, and otters.

Campground Breakdown:

• 33 Tent Sites, 15 are on a first come first serve basis: $10 per night

• Reservations required two days in advance for other sites

Toketee Lake Amenities: Boat ramp, lake access, vault toilets, picnic tables, fire rings, no water available

