Big & Crazy Dangerous Gator Killed On South Florida Cattle Ranch

A crew of hardy gator hunters in the land of the Seminole Wind recently took down an absolute unit of a gator. The reptile was deemed a major threat to local livestock. The gator hunt took place on April 4th on a cattle ranch down in South Florida. The gator measured out to be more than 12 feet long. The aggressive reptile was initially spotted by a remote drone flying over the property.

The hunt was recently showcased on a recent social media post by the great outdoors Instagram rockstar known most prominently by his alias “Python Cowboy.” “We knew this gator could end up being a big problem if not dealt with immediately. A gator this size can easily eat a calf or even a cow. Eating pets and livestock is also a major concern,” said the Python Cowboy in a Facebook post. The Python Cowboy runs an operation known as The Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue. Outdoor Life has the original story.

Python Cowboy Provides More Details On Successful Gator Hunt

“We got ’em y’all! A drone first detected the big bull gator on a local cattle ranch. This giant ended up being 12’2” which is HUGE for a wild gator on a ranch like this, or anywhere really. We knew this gator could end up being a big problem if not dealt with immediately. The state and its biologists issue us tags to manage the gators on this property. And no relocation is not possible… it would be illegal and irresponsible.

A gator like this is a once-in-a-lifetime beast. I couldn’t be more stoked for Rick Mace aka Tropical Smokehouse for getting this monster. Not all gators can reach this size… a combination of genetics, opportunities, and diet attribute to a gator being this size… No, I don’t think he’s 50+ years old but probably closer to 15-20 years old. The slimy reptile lived a dirty life in the wild. But now it’s his removal from the landscape! for the greater good!

Nothing will go to waste. There are big plans for all the meat (stay tuned on that). The skin will be turned into beautiful leather products like a pair of Gator boots! Would pair nicely with a pimped-out Gucci suit! The skull will also serve as an educational example display in a museum. Nothing better than having the hunt of a lifetime, all in the name of Florida conservation!”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Authorized Gator Removal For Public Safety

The Python Cowboy was first contacted by a local rancher in the county. He requested a licensed professional take care of the dangerous gator. The state issued him a one-time management tag from the state. Those tags are which are typically only given out when a problem animal is too big or dangerous for capture or relocation.

Preparations for the hunt were underway in advance, with Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue sharing more details about their scouting and hunting process.

“DINOSAUR HUNT!! This absolute giant of an alligator just moved in on a buddy’s property and he’s got to go! Water levels are low and these big bulls are on the move and a danger to these cattle operations. This will be a unique hunt as he’s back in a secluded creek. I will be filming the whole hunt for YouTube… this is a once in a lifetime hunt!”