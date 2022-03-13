Bissell Donates $250,000 for New Animal Shelter in Louisiana

Typically, Bissell helps animal lovers keep their floors clean, but this time, the company is helping provide a new roof for pets in a Louisiana animal shelter.

On August 20, 2020, Louisiana was in the path of Hurricane Laura. This is only one of the many powerful storms to hit the region in recent years. A week after the hurricane passed over Deridder, a volunteer in the town’s animal shelter, Beauregard Parish, known only as Natasha, reached out to the family-owned floor care company Bissell Inc. through Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford explained that for a while, the parish only had minimal resources.

“Our animal control deputies have worked for years doing the best they could with what they had. Because of budgets, we have been constrained to one animal control deputy and one animal control truck for the entire parish, and Deputy Krista West has accomplished some incredible things despite the lack of resources,” he told The American Press.

At the time she reached out to Bissell, Natasha, who is German, didn’t mention the hurricane or the fact that the shelter was struggling with its budget. Instead, the animal shelter volunteer shared with the Bissell founder that there was a dog that was in critical need of medical help.

According to U.S. News, Natasha had volunteered at the shelter while her husband served at Fort Polk in Louisiana. However, soon after, the couple moved to Texas.

Bissell Founder Knew She Had to Help the Animal Shelter Upon Seeing it For Herself

The following year, Bissell and her team came to visit Beauregard Parish where she discovered how dire of a situation the animal shelter was in.

“I saw the shelter. I was like, ‘Wow, this is very sad,’” she remembered.

Soon enough, the Bissell Pet Foundation was working to find the animal shelter’s then-21 dogs to a new location that would allow them to more easily find a loving home. Ultimately, she decided to pay for an entirely new shelter that will expand upon the parish’s current property. According to Herford, the new facility will be temperature-controlled and have “ample space for quarantined animals and for medical care.”

Of course, Bissell was more than happy to contribute to the animal shelter. But she had to borrow some money from the company first. Typically, her foundation doesn’t have the funds for big capital projects like this.

“Our foundation 100% supports animals in shelters,” Bissell said. “When I need extra money I can go to Bissell and say, `We need this.’”

Construction for the new animal shelter will begin this summer. The parish’s jury and sheriff’s office will split the $5,000 costs that will cover engineering prep work, land survey and soil sample testing.

“This will not cost the taxpayers anything, which makes this even better for our parish,” Herford said.