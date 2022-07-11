Black Bear Corners Woman at Bus Stop, Looks for Food with Zero Fear: VIDEO

A black bear in Canada got a little up close and personal with a woman at the bus stop while in search of food. In British Columbia, photographer Natasha Wannamaker captured a video on TikTok of a bear approaching a terrified woman at a bus stop and sniffing at her.

The woman in the video slightly edges away from the bear, but seems scared stiff. Someone off camera talks to the woman, making noise. The bear moves away to sniff at the garbage. Another voice, which is possibly Wannamaker, tells the woman that it’s best to gently talk to bears and make noise so they become aware of you.

It’s important not to make loud or sudden movements, though. This could scare the animal and cause it to get aggressive. The most important thing is to remain calm when confronted. It’s likely that they are more afraid of you than you are of them.

“Attacks by black bears on people are very rare and most black bears can be easily scared away,” says the Humane Society of the United States. They recommend making noise, making yourself look as big as possible, and standing and facing the animal directly. “In the very rare case that a black bear does attack you, fight back (don’t play dead),” they concluded.

Florida Man Runs Black Bear Out of His Garage After It Raids His Fridge

Recently, Jason Mickel of Sanford, FL had to chase a black bear out of his garage. He found the animal stealing food from his outdoor fridge. He shared a video with Fox 35 out of Orlando, showing the animal sauntering off into the yard with a stolen snack.

“Going through my fridge I see, aren’t you?” Mickel said, scaring the animal out of the fridge. The big bear was later seen in someone else’s yard munching away at whatever it took from the fridge. Mickel shared with the news station that he followed the animal out of the neighborhood in his car. He waited until he saw it head back into the woods.

Just as it’s important to talk to these animals and make yourself look big when confronted with one, it’s also important to secure any outdoor fridges or trash containers. Bears will return to places where they previously found food. If they come around a neighborhood or community enough, they will be considered a nuisance animal. Wildlife officials will likely put the animal down.

“Remember ‘A fed bear is a dead bear,’” says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “Bears are opportunistic feeders and will remember where to find easy food and return to the location. If they continue to gain access to human provided foods (e.g., garbage, pet food, bird seed) they can be become food conditioned and habituated.”