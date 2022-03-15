Body of Missing California Hiker Found

After a young California hiker named Kerina Blue went missing over the weekend, authorities located her body from a suspected suicide.

On early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Sacramento Police Department about Blue. Her parents reported her missing. The police department described her as being at risk because of an unspecified medical condition. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the hiker’s body on Sunday near Green Valley Trail, nearly 60 miles from Sacramento.

Blue’s older sister wrote on her Instagram page about her sister’s case. She wrote that according to the authorities, the missing California hiker’s phone last pinged at 2:30 pm. It pinged on Friday five miles northeast of Emigrant Gap, off of I-80.

“Kerina wasn’t home to feed her cat and does not usually hike, especially not alone,” the sister wrote.

Apparently, dozens of searchers, K-9 units, and helicopters the day on Saturday looking for the missing California hiker. However, the search was suspended for the night once it became dark. But in Sunday morning, and by the afternoon, authorities discovered Blue’s body near the trail. Deputies reported there was no foul play suspected.

On Sunday, Blue’s family released a statement on the sister’s Instagram account. The statement revealed that Blue spent much time struggling with mental health issues from the time she was a child. They also said that she likely took her own life.

“Our family is devastated to report we lost our beautiful Kerina this weekend,” part of the message read. “Thank you for all of the outpouring of love and support. While there were indications it was self harm, we do not yet know the exact cause of death. We do know she has struggled with depression and mental illness for the past 14 years.”

Cuyahoga Valley National Park: 31-Year-Old Man Reportedly Found Dead

Tragically, Kerina Blue’s death is not the only recent death near hiking trails. A few weeks ago, a hiker discovered the body of a 31-year-old man named Michael R. Stout II in Cuyahoga Valley National Park in a wooded area.

Although the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office officials said no signs of foul play led to Stout’s death, they await further results. However, Cuyahoga Valley National Park rangers believe hypothermia possibly played a role in the man’s death.

After news of Stout’s death, Akron Beacon Journal revealed more details on the man. They revealed that authorities wanted the man after he failed to appear in court for a January 4th hearing. Allegedly, he assaulted a Broadview Heights police officer in 2021. Stout also owned a handgun at the time.

He had several charges against him centered around felonious assault with firearms specifications, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.