‘Bomb Cyclone’ Will Blanket Snow From Mississippi To Maine

It may feel like spring for most states across the country. But don’t let the warm temperatures fool you—winter is still upon us. This weekend, the chill is coming back and bringing along a bomb cyclone that will leave a blanket of snow for Outsiders from Mississippi to Maine.

“A fast-moving and rapidly strengthening storm will bring intense weather and dramatic weather changes to the eastern half of the nation, with the most extremes in store for the Northeast,” Said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek.

This late winter storm could bring 4 inches of snow to Alabama and Mississippi and 13 inches to northern Maine. The weather may also cause widespread power outages for Eastern states late Friday that could last into early next week.

And everyone should be prepared for dangerous travel conditions. According to the National Weather Service, some areas will see strong, gusty winds and drifting snow.

Northern Florida into Atlantic Canada may have wind gusts in excess of 60 mph on Saturday. And meteorologists are predicting 70 to 90 mph winds for North Carolina and southern New England.

Bomb Cyclones are in essence winter hurricanes. And usually, they don’t travel far from coastlines. But the East Coast has seen three such events this year alone.

The event has also prompted winter storm warnings all the way into the deep south, which is practically unheard of.

“This [bomb cyclone] is happening a little closer to land so it gets a little more attention. Because if it’s just a fish storm, who cares?” Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, said. “It’s not like it’s that unusual.”

March Bomb Cyclone Could Bring Snow And Tornadoes

In addition to snow and winds, the incoming bomb cyclone may also cause a few tornadoes for the Southeast on Friday and Saturday.

“Thunderstorms capable of damaging wind, isolated hail, and a few tornadoes are possible across parts of the Southeast and Carolinas. A few strong storms are possible during the day Friday,” the Storm Prediction Center said. “But the greatest threat appears to be very late Friday night into Saturday morning.”

As the cold air spreads into the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, the lows will drop below freezing along the Gulf Coast and northern Florida by early Sunday morning. And because most trees and crops have already begun to bloom, it could cause trouble for farmers.

“These frost and freeze concerns extend into central Florida Sunday morning and could cause some issues for the Florida citrus crops. Certainly, anyone who has plants or their own gardens will want to take precautions to protect their plants,” warned AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller.