Brush Fire in Pigeon Forge Forces Evacuations

It has been a brutal 24 hours in Pigeon Forge, TN. Due to the spread of an ongoing wildfire, folks who live in the area evacuated beginning yesterday to stay safe from the brush fire. For folks that lived in Walden Creek and Wears Valley, authorities asked them to evacuate as it was a dangerous place to be on Wednesday afternoon.

What Happened With Brush Fires in Pigeon Forge

According to Knox News, the fire had zero-percent containment going into the late-night hours. The wildfires touched over 1,000 acres. Because of this, the addition of overnight rain was a necessity on Wednesday evening. However, due to the extreme nature of the wind continued to be a problem for the area.

Tennessee Division of Forestry spokesperson Brook Smith told Knox News, “We’re currently putting in lines and doing structure protection.” She concluded, “As the fire breaks those containment lines, we are pulling back and readjusting, and putting in new lines. The wind is making this fire very hard to manage.”

In an effort to learn more, Knox News spoke to residents in the area about the brushfires happening once again in the Gatlinburg area. Robert Goodhue told the newspaper, “It was surreal.” He continued, “I could see the smoke coming off of Walden’s Creek back there, and I was like, ‘That’s coming from where I live.’” One could only imagine how terrifying it must have been for Goodhue. The visuals of the fire are tough to view.

It was a bad combination for the area on Wednesday. In response, weather experts said that combined with the dry vegetation and the strong winds, they issued a red flag warning. On Thursday, things expect to be different. The combination of the precipitation and the winds dying down is a big step in the right direction.

Twitter Reacts to Pigeon Forge Wildfires

Folks on Twitter could not believe the visuals of what was going on in Pigeon Forge yesterday. Kaitlin Wright tweeted, “Devastating video of the wildfire ongoing near the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee area. Michael McGrath who took this video says “several more homes on the hillside have now burned.” #tnwx #wildfire.” It was reported that 35 homes had been burned from the brush fires.

Devastating video of the wildfire ongoing near the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee area. Michael McGrath who took this video says "several more homes on the hillside have now burned." #tnwx #wildfire pic.twitter.com/udI9jYW6iA — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) March 30, 2022

However, another user tweeted a photo from Gatlinburg. Meanwhile, you could see the fire still glowing behind Pine Mountain in Wears Valley on Wednesday evening.

Looking West just now from Gatlinburg Golf course (in Pigeon Forge). You can see the glow from the Wears Valley fire behind Pine Mountain. #WearsValleyFire pic.twitter.com/QbWAeZ7y7c — IncreasinglyConfused (@lookinforgold) March 31, 2022

He wrote, “Looking West just now from Gatlinburg Golf course (in Pigeon Forge). You can see the glow from the Wears Valley fire behind Pine Mountain. #WearsValleyFire.”

This is a developing story in Pigeon Forge, TN.