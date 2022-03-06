Camping in Grand Canyon May Get More Expensive

If you’re planning on camping at the Grand Canyon anytime soon, you might want to pocket a few extra dollars before you go. Starting July 1, 2022, prices for camping below the rim of the national park in designated backcountry camping areas will increase from $8 per person, per night to $12.

What We Know

Camping fees below the rim of the Grand Canyon have increased to $12 per person, per night

Price increase is in response to a government funding deficit

Fees will help fund costs of backcountry information centers and permit offices

The new price is effective July 1, 2022

National Park Service Explains Change in Camping Fees at Grand Canyon

According to a statement from the National Park Service, the fees are the result of a government funding deficit that has left them strapped for cash in some areas of their budget. So, to help balance this deficit, they figured four dollars should do the trick.

Ultimately, the extra funds will help supply the money needed to operate the Grand Canyon’s permit offices and Backcountry Information Centers. That way, patrons still have all the services they need at their disposal when booking their trips and actually camping at the Grand Canyon.

How to Best Plan for Your Trip to the Grand Canyon with New Fees

Four dollars may not seem like that big of a change, but for those that are planning on staying a week with their families, the cash can add up. So, the best way to ensure a smooth trip is to know just how much extra money you need to bring before entering the park.

The new fee will apply to each camper as well as any stock animals that are in attendance. So, if you have a mule accompanying your group, you’ll have to pay an additional $12 for it as well. This is also on top of the additional $10 backcountry camping permit that the Grand Canyon requires. The national park has required these permits for overnight backcountry stays since 1997 and receives 30,000 requests for permits each year. Unfortunately, they can only give one-third of these applicants their permits.

So, to recap, you’re paying $22 total if it’s just you for one night. Add an additional $12 for anyone (or any hooves) in your party and for each night you plan on staying. You can also request your backcountry permit four months ahead of your stay, in case you’re worried you won’t have it in time.

Additionally, if you’d prefer to forgo the $10 permit fee completely, you can choose from one of the areas that don’t require the permit. This includes the Mather, Desert View and the North Rim campgrounds.