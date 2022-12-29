Black Eyed Peas With Ham Hock & Turnip Greens Recipe: One Pot Meals

If you’re looking for a delicious one-pot meal for New Year’s Day—or any day, for that matter—you’ve come to the right place. Black eyed peas, ham hock, and turnip greens are a 1-2-3 flavor punch. Ring in the New Year with this classic Southern dish that’s said to bring good luck (black eyed peas), prosperity (pork), and wealth (turnip greens). And don’t forget the Outsider cornbread (gold).

Of course, we’re preparing our scrumptious supper in a cast iron Dutch oven over the campfire, but this recipe works just fine on the stovetop or in a slow cooker (takes about 8 hours instead of 3).

Black Eyed Peas With Ham Hock & Turnip Greens: Ingredients

1 ham hock (cured, smoked, or green)

1/2 lbs. black eyed peas (soaked)

1 lbs. fresh turnip greens

8 cups (64 oz.) homemade chicken stock

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

2-3 bay leaves

We’re using a cured ham hock today, but smoked hocks or green hocks (uncooked/uncured) are delicious options. If you use a green hock, add an extra tsp. of salt. In addition, our homemade chicken stock contains very little salt, so if you use a store-bought stock, make sure it’s low sodium (and exclude the 1 tsp. of salt). And, we’re using dried black eyed peas that have soaked in water overnight. Steer clear of canned peas if possible—you don’t want this meal becoming a sodium bomb. Finally, feel free to substitute collard greens or mustard greens for the turnip greens.

Directions

In a large Dutch oven, bring stock to a simmer and add black eyed peas, seasoning, bay leaves, and hock (above left). Cover and simmer for at least 2 hours (above right) until the black eyed peas are tender and the hock is cooked. Check every 30 minutes, adding 1 cup of water if needed.

After 2 hours, add turnip greens to the pot (above left). Cover and simmer for 1 hour (above right). Check every 30 minutes, adding 1 cup of water if needed.

After at least 3 hours of total cook time, plate your meal (the bones will pull right out). Serve with cornbread.