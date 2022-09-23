Camping Meals: Pork Belly Ramen Noodles Over the Fire

While ramen may not be thought of as a traditional campfire classic, it meets exceeds a number of camping conditions: it’s cheap, easy, quick, and damn delicious. When the temp starts to dip in the fall, it’s time to pitch a tent and enjoy the great outdoors with a bowl of comfort food around the campfire.

You can elevate your ramen game by using pork belly and homemade chicken stock. One of my favorite aspects of this recipe is that it can be made over the campfire in one cooking vessel.

Of course, if you’re looking for more campfire recipes from Outsider, check out our Pan-Fried Rainbow Trout, Elk Stew, Steak in a Sack, Biscuits & Gravy, or Skillet S’mores.

Pork Belly Ramen Ingredients

1 lb. pork belly

3-4 packs of instant ramen noodles

2 cups raw vegetables (garlic, green onions, mushrooms, peppers)

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. sriracha sauce

4 cups chicken stock

7 simple ingredients: ramen, pork belly, veggies, chicken stock, soy sauce, sriracha, and vegetable oil.

We are using 4 cups of homemade chicken stock and 2 tbsp. of soy sauce, instead of the dry seasoning packets that accompany the ramen (the sauce packs are full of salt and MSG). For a spicy kick, we’re adding 2 tbsp. sriracha sauce (but feel free to omit, or add more).

Prep Work

Heat a large discada (cowboy-wok) or wok over the campfire. You can also use a large cast iron skillet or Dutch oven.

Discada (cowboy-wok).

Cut the pork belly into 1/2-inch cubes. Prepare the assorted vegetables. We’re using 5 green onions (cut), 4 oz. assorted mushrooms (cut), 10 garlic gloves (whole), and 6 oz. assorted green/red/yellow bell peppers (cut). Feel free to use your favorite veggies, including carrots, bok choy, snow peas, bean sprouts, and more.

Directions

Cook the pork belly, about 8-10 minutes.

Add 2 tbsp. of vegetable oil to the wok. Add the pork belly, moving the meat around with a spatula to prevent sticking. Pan fry the pork belly until it is fully cooked, about 8-10 minutes (don’t be afraid if it develops some char). Pork belly is fatty, and the char adds flavor, in my opinion.

After adding the veggies, add the chicken stock, soy, and sriracha. Bring to a simmer.

Add the assorted vegetables. Cook for about 1-2 minutes with the pork belly. Add the chicken stock, soy sauce, and sriracha. Bring to a simmer.

The ramen will cook in about 3 minutes.

Add the ramen. Cook for about 3 minutes. If needed, add 1 cup of water to the discada.

Remove the discada from the fire, and allow the ramen to rest in the broth for 3-5 minutes. Serve.

5 Step Pork Belly Ramen

Pan fry pork belly in an oiled discada, wok, skillet, or Dutch oven, about 8-10 minutes. Add veggies and cook about 2 minutes. Add chicken stock, soy sauce, and sriracha. Bring to a simmer. Add ramen, cook for about 3 minutes. Remove discada from heat, and allow ramen to rest in the broth, about 3-5 minutes.