Easy Cornbread Recipe: How to Make Fried Cornbread Pancakes, Hoe Cakes or Johnny Cakes

The cornbread pancake has more aliases than a Marvel movie. But whether you know ’em as johnny cakes, hoe cakes, ash cakes, journey cakes, Shawnee cakes, or something else, one thing is for sure: cornbread pancakes are delicious. And, cornbread pancakes are really easy to prepare. In addition, cornbread pancakes are versatile vehicles of flavor—savory, sweet, or topped with anything you can dream up, including butter, syrup, honey, fruit, and more.

Traditionally—at least in the South—cornbread is consumed on New Year’s Day as a symbol of “gold,” with the hope of prosperity in the coming year. And who are we to buck tradition?

Cornbread Pancakes Ingredients

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

12 oz. buttermilk

1 egg

2 tbsp. shortening + extra for frying

Our cornbread pancake recipe is savory—no sugar in this one—but we topped our stack with plenty of maple syrup. In addition, we fried our cakes in shortening for a savory surge. Of course, we’re preparing our cornbread pancakes on a cast iron griddle over an open fire, but this recipe works perfectly at medium heat on the stove top, electric griddle, or grill.

Directions

Add the dry ingredients into a bowl. Mix. Add the buttermilk, egg, and shortening. Mix.

Place greased griddle over the fire and bring to medium heat. Add 1 tbsp. of shortening, and melt. Pour batter onto griddle. Fry until bubbles start to form on top, about 3 minutes (above left). Flip the pancakes and cook for another 3 minutes (above right).

Plate the pancakes. Top with butter, syrup, fresh fruit, honey, or whatever you like. Enjoy your cornbread pancakes masterpiece. Of course, if you’re looking for more campfire recipes, check out our Venison Backstrap, Country Ham, Pork Belly Ramen Noodles, Wood Fired Pizza, Pan-Fried Trout, and more.