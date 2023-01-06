Mountain Man Breakfast Recipe in New Lodge ‘Yellowstone’ Skillet

Perhaps the heartiest campfire breakfast on the planet is the Mountain Man Breakfast, a delicious combination of meats, hash browns, veggies, eggs, and cheese. Not only is the meal simple to prepare over the fire, but also everything cooks in one skillet for easy cleanup. Today, we’re cooking everything in a brand-new Lodge Cast Iron Yellowstone Steer Skillet, so you can harness your inner Yellowstone cowboy while you cook.

Mountain Man Breakfast Ingredients

1/2 lbs. thick-cut bacon

1/2 lbs. breakfast sausage links

1 lbs. shredded hash browns

1 medium onion

1/2 green bell pepper

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 yellow bell pepper

1 jalapeno

4 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

4 eggs

Cut the bacon into 1-inch pieces and the breakfast sausage links into 1/2-inch pieces. Dice the veggies. We’re using bacon and sausage links in our recipe, but feel free to use any of your favorite meats, including country ham, kielbasa, chorizo, steak, and more. The same goes for the veggies and cheese—add what you like, omit what you don’t. The Mountain Man Breakfast is extremely versatile.

Directions

Bring the skillet to medium heat over the fire and add the bacon and sausage (image 1). Cook the bacon and sausage until it browns thoroughly but doesn’t crisp, about 10 minutes (2). Add the hash brows, diced onion, and peppers (3). Mix the meats and veggies together and cook for about 15 minutes—stirring every couple of minutes—until everything begins to crisp (4). Covering the skillet with a lid or tin foil will speed the process up a bit (especially when it’s cold outside).

Make 4 small divots in the skillet mixture and crack one egg into each divot (image 5). Sprinkle cheese over the top of the meal (6). Cover the skillet with a lid or tin foil for 3-4 minutes until the eggs firm and cheese melts (7). Remove the skillet from the fire and let rest until the eggs reach your level of doneness (8).

Enjoy your Mountain Man Breakfast masterpiece.