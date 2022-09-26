Tailgating Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Dip

“Hey, how come people don’t have dip for dinner? Why is it only a snack, why can’t it be a meal, you know? I don’t understand stuff like that.” – David Puddy, Seinfeld

David Puddy was right in 1995. And he’s still right today. Dip can be a meal, especially if it’s Philly Cheesesteak Dip. Outsider’s dip-ified version of the classic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich is the perfect concoction for tailgate season, whether you treat it like an appetizer or a meal.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip Ingredients

1 lb. ribeye steak

1 lb. provolone cheese

8 oz. cream cheese

4 oz. sour cream

1 medium yellow onion

3 small bell peppers (assorted colors)

1 jalapeño pepper

2 pats of butter

1 tbsp. steak seasoning

Ask your butcher to thinly slice 1 lb. of ribeye steak. Most butchers are happy to slice the steak for you, and it’s much easier than doing it yourself.

Grate 1 lb. of provolone cheese (don’t buy the pre-shredded cheese—it usually contains additives). Thinly slice the onion and peppers. Let the cream cheese rest at room temperature for about 1 hour (it will be much easier to work with).

Directions

Today, we’re using a propane-powered Weber Grill (Spirit II E-310), but you can use any grill (charcoal or gas) or your stovetop/oven for this tailgating recipe. Light your grill and bring the temperature up to 300 degrees.

Place a cast iron skillet on the grill. We’re using a No. 6 Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, which is the perfect size for our ingredient list.

Add the butter to the hot skillet (image 1). Add the sliced onion and peppers (2), sautéing for about 5 minutes. Next, add the sliced ribeye (3) and steak seasoning (4), cooking for about 5 minutes with the onion and peppers (5).

Add the sour cream (6), and stir until incorporated. Next, add the cream cheese (7), and stir until incorporated. Add the provolone cheese (8), and stir until incorporated.

Close the grill and cook at 300 degrees for about 1 hour. Check periodically to stir. When the dip begins to brown on top, it’s done.

Remove the cast iron skillet from the grill with a fireproof glove. Let the dip rest for 10 minutes. Serve with French baguettes, crackers, breadsticks, or vegetables.

5 Step Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Thinly slice ribeye steak, onion, and peppers. Add butter to hot skillet, and sauté onion and peppers, about 5 minutes. Add sliced ribeye and steak seasoning to the skillet, cooking about 5 minutes. One at a time, incorporate sour cream, cream cheese, and provolone cheese into the skillet. Cook at 300 degrees for about 1 hour.