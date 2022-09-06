Best Campsites in Indiana

With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.

While you may not think Hoosier State is an outdoorsman’s paradise, we’re here to set you straight. Above all, the state is a haven for those who seek all kinds of outdoor recreational activities. From miles of shoreline to endless trails to hit, the state has nothing but opportunities for those who come seeking.

Dunewood Campground

For those who want two experiences in one

• Location: Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, about an hour drive east of Chicago

• Campground Contact: (219) 395-1882

• Park Hours: Open seasonally from April 1 – Nov. 1

If you’re looking for an Indiana camping experience that will surprise you, Dunewood Campground is it. The campground boasts sandy beaches as well as fascinating terrain to explore. However, the campsites are shielded by a cover of thick forests. Located inside the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, Dunewood is also a popular campground for locals and visitors alike.

With miles and miles of nearby hiking trails that run along the shoreline, it will keep you busy as you trek through the park. Even during the winter, you’ll want to step outside your tent flap as cross-country skiing is impeccable here. All in all, this is a great place to spend the weekend cooling off in Lake Michigan, biking, or hiking the tall dunes for some spectacular views of the nearby lake.

Campground Breakdown:

• 66 Tent-Only Sites: $25 per night

• 53 RV-Only Sites: $25 per night

• 13 Walk-To/Boat-To Sites: $25 per night

Dunewood Amenities: Staff on site, dump station, potable water, flush toilets, showers, restrooms, leashed pets allowed

Turkey Run State Park

For those who want to paddle

• Location: Marshall, Indiana 70 miles west of downtown Indianapolis

• Campground Contact: (765) 597-2635

• Park hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As Indiana’s second state park, at Turkey Run State Park, you can explore sandstone ravines and centuries-old forests or paddle down Sugar Creek. In addition, you’ll have access to the park all year round. Once you start trekking around, you’ll soon see why this campground is so popular. In addition, with over 2,000 acres at your fingertips, you’ll stay entertained with endless trails that pass through ravines, gorges, and rock formations. The park also has several historic cabins, and a covered bridge built over Sugar Creek.

In addition, you can spend time horseback riding, visiting an on-site nature center, or using the swimming pool. There are also tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts. The campground is also near the area’s major cities: it’s three hours from Chicago and an hour and a half from Indianapolis.

Campground Breakdown:

• 213 Electric Sites

• $23 per night Sunday – Wednesday

• $30 per night Thursday – Saturday

• $33 per night on holidays

• Two Youth Group Sites

• $20 minimum anytime of the year

• 10 people at $2 each, additional people are $2 each

Turkey Run Amenities: Leashed pets allowed, fire rings, market, showers, restrooms, potable water

Pokagon State Park

For those who want to spend time on Indiana’s pristine lakes

• Location: Angola, Indiana

• Campground Contact: (260) 833-2012

• Park Hours: 7 a.m. – 11p.m.

At over 1,200 acres, Pokagon gives visitors convenient access to several lakes that were formed by carved out by glaciers thousands of years ago. This also makes the park an ideal location for anglers. However, if you find yourself hoping to cast a line but you’re without a watercraft, fear not, as the campground offers pontoon boats, paddle boats, and rowboats for rent. The park also features stunning hiking that will take you through grasslands and dense forests that showcase the hardwoods. If camping isn’t your jam, no worries, the site also has a historic inn for those who rather not rough it out.

In addition, the park is named after the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi tribes in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. It also has several historical buildings and landmarks dedicated to these very Indigenous peoples.

Campground Breakdown:

• 193 Electric Sites: $23 per night

• 72 Non-Electric Sites: $16 per night

• 1 Groups Site: $480 per night

Pokagon Amenities: Picnic tables, potable water, fire rings, showers, boat launch, amphitheater, toilets, camp store, leashed pets allowed

Clifty Falls State Park

For those who want to get out on the trails

• Location: Madison, Indiana

• Campground Contact: (812) 273-8885

• Park Hours: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Located just two hours from Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Clifty Falls State Park gives visitors direct access to rugged canyons and plummetting waterfalls. However, the park’s real gem is its proximity to the Ohio river, which lets visitors access plenty of fishing and swimming. The park also boasts gorgeous landscapes and great hiking, no matter the season. Clifty Creek’s bed also features fossils from centuries ago. While visiting, spend time exploring its ten hiking trails that range from easy to challenging, with features such as staircases and lookout points. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also head to the 1852 railroad tunnel, a partially completed railway tunnel that was never officially finished. Today, the railway is a safe haven for bats that hibernate during the winter. The park also has tennis courts, a swimming pool, and a waterslide for the kids.

Campground Breakdown:

• 63 Non-Electric Sites: $16 per night

• 106 Electric Sites: $23 per night

Clifty Falls Amenities: Vault toilets, drinking water, showers, picnic tables, fire rings with grills, firewood, ice, and seasonal concessions for sale.

McCormick’s Creek State Park

For those who want to visit Indiana’s oldest state park

• Location: Spencer, Indiana

• Campground Contact: (812) 829-2235

• Park Hours: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

As Indiana’s oldest state park, McCormick Creek State Park is full of some of the state’s most beautiful natural landmarks. If you choose to camp here, you’ll be treated to incredible sights such as Wolf Cave, Twin Bridges, and several waterfalls.

The numerous hiking trails spread throughout the campground also offer scenic views of these waterfalls and other ancient trees, stunning flowers, and wildlife. Later, find your way to the fire tower, where you can climb and experience the area from a new perspective. You can also check out the Statehouse Quarry, which features the limestone used to build the Indianapolis capitol. The park also has a nature center, horseback riding opportunities, tennis courts, and plenty of lovely places for a picnic.

Campground Breakdown:

• 181 Electric Sites: $23 per night

• 32 Primitive Sites: $14 per night

McCormick Creek State Park Amenities: Dining halls, commercial kitchens, bathrooms, showers, an amphitheater, leashed pets allowed, picnic tables, fire rings

Racoon State Recreation Area Campground

For those who want to take a step back in time

• Location: Rockville, Indiana

• Campground Contact: (765) 344-1884

• Park Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Racoon State Recreation Area has long been a historic camping staple in Indiana. This all-natural recreation area is full of wildlife, plant life, as well as some of the most pristine lakes in the state.

The campground is also in close proximity to Cecil M. Harden Lake. The 2,000-acre lake was originally created to help flood control, but it has become home to many fish and wildlife. In addition, visitors can see the nearby historic Mansfield Roller Mill. The preserved mill is a working example of industrialization in Indiana at the turn of the 20th century. This 1880s flour mill uses machinery from that time to show visitors how flour and cornmeal were processed from wheat and corn.

Campground Breakdown:

• 240 Electric Sites: $23 per night

• 37 Non-Electric Sites: $16 per night

• 34 Primitive Sites: $12 per night

Raccoon State Recreation Area Amenities: Vault toilets, drinking water, picnic tables, fire rings with grills, a convenience store, boat rentals, and a playground.

Hardin Ridge Campground

For those who want a dialed-down camping experience

• Location: Heltonville, Indiana

• Campground Contact: (812) 837-9453

• Park Hours: Open seasonally from mid-​April through mid to late October

Hardin Ridge Recreation Area is your place if you want a private, smaller camping experience. Nestled inside Hoosier National Forest, the 1,200-acre recreation area is also perched next to Lake Monroe— Indiana’s largest lake. While camping here, you can spend time boating, fishing, swimming, and hiking.

In addition, the Hardin Ridge Recreation Area only has six campground loops, so you’ll want to reserve a campsite online if you want to snag a spot. You can pitch your tent or park your RV in the recreation area. Or, if camping isn’t for you, the campground offers rental cabins, still giving you an outdoor experience.

Campground Breakdown:

• 200 Sites in Total

• Non-Electric Site: $21 per night

• Electric Site: $28 per night

• Electric and Water Site: $31 per night

• Double Sites with Electric: $44 per night

• Cabin Rentals: $55 per night

Hardin Ridge Amenities: Flush toilets, drinking water, showers, picnic tables, fire rings, grills, firewood for sale, leashed pets allowed

