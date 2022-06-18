Celestial Show Features a Rare Alignment of All Planets in the Night Sky: How to See It

Keep your eyes towards the night skies, Outsiders. A celestial show this month is set to feature a planetary cluster unlike any other. It is very rare for these clusters to happen, and this will be the first time that five or more planets in our solar system have been included in a cluster. It’s a great time to be outdoors. Our night sky has a lot of beautiful things to look up at. However, you won’t want to miss this one.

Starting tonight, June 17, and going through the next ten days until the 27, the celestial show is going to dazzle. Our solar system has a lot of moving parts. However, we will be able to see every planet in our system, from Mercury to Neptune.

National Geographic shows that there will be a couple of planets that will really light up the night sky. With the naked eye, if you live in the United States, you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. If you use a small telescope, Uranus and Neptune will also be visible. It’s a rare alignment that stargazers will love.

Venus is going to be the brightest in the sky, followed by Jupiter. Mars, our red little brother in the sky, will be just to the left of Jupiter. Using Venus and Mars as your two points, you can find the faint green glow of Uranus. Once you find Jupiter and Saturn, you can get a gauge for where the blue shine of Neptune is.

Unfortunately, in the early days of this celestial show, those north of New York City are likely going to have Mercury bleached out by the glow of the horizon. It’s not going to be easy to see the small, hot planet until later in the week.

When is the Best Time to View June’s Celestial Show?

Look, you have 10 days to check this out. It just feels like something everyone should try to see. Like one of those moments that likely inspired early humans thousands of years ago. This is the first time it has happened since 2004 and will be the last time to catch this phenomenon until 2040. This celestial show is around for a little bit, but won’t be here for long. The planets, although millions of miles apart, will be lined up in our night sky.

So, make some plans. Maybe you have the weekend off, and you’re going to stay up late, or get up early, enough to see it for yourself. An hour and a half or an hour before sunrise is the best time to catch the show. Each day that goes by, the moon will pose with each planet. So, it’s going to help guide you while viewing. June 26 might be the best time to check it out as the moon will pose next to Venus, the brightest of them all.

You won’t want to miss this. If you’ve ever looked up into the sky and wondered what more could be out there, you need to catch this celestial show. You’ll be regretting it until 2040 if you don’t, and you don’t want that, do you?