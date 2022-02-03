Cold-Stunned Alligator Spotted in Florida With Fish Hanging Out of Its Mouth

While it’s not unusual for Floridians to spot alligators, a recent incident was quite peculiar. Not only was an alligator spotted with a fish hanging out of its mouth, but it remained perfectly still for some time.

Whether it was savoring the flavor or was cold-stunned, the alligator took its sweet time with its meal. Fox News reports visitors at a state park in Florida witnessed the strange event last weekend. Additionally, Robin Goff Austin shared photos on Facebook of the alligator frequenting Myakka State Park. In the photos, we see it sitting near the river bank and enjoying the weather with a fish in its mouth.

“Gator at Myakka State Park with what I think is a Snook. He caught my favorite fish,” Robin playfully wrote.

Austin spoke to Fox 13 in Tampa about the interesting occurrence, noting the entire time she watched, the alligator remained still. “The gator just laid there. He didn’t move the whole time I watched him and taking pictures. He never moved,” she stated. “I guess gator was cold. Caught this fish and kind of didn’t know what to do with him at the time.”

The temperature that day was colder than it typically is in Florida, meaning the alligator was likely cold-stunned. Simply put, when cold-blooded animals are exposed to cold temperatures or water for a long time, they can become slow and inactive. You’ve likely seen the phenomenon before if you’ve observed animals in cold weather.

Luckily, the alligator caught some lunch before it ceased moving. Even better is Austin believes the fish was a snook, which is particularly tasty.

Hunter Takes Down Huge 13ft Alligator that Gorged on Livestock in Florida

Though Florida is no stranger to alligator sightings, a recent one terrorized a South Florida lake. Feasting on livestock in the area, a hunter in the area finally took down the 13-foot-long monster.

Occurring near Okeechobee in Okeechobee County, Florida, professional hunting guide Doug Borries took down the behemoth. Locals reported livestock around a lake there kept mysteriously disappearing and as it turns out, the massive alligator was responsible. Borries killed it “on private property” and with the owner’s permission, but initially had no idea just how big it was.

“I had no idea the magnitude of how big his body was until we pulled him completely out of the lake,” Borries told the Miami Herald. “It had been suspected of eating some of the local livestock around the lake and was considered a threat.”

Saying he “was staked out on top of the lake levee before daylight,” he soon spotted the gator. It was about 321 yards away when he fired a single shot, hitting it just above the eyes. He posted the kill on Facebook and there we can see the alligator’s incredible size compared to Borries.

The hunting guide also disclosed the meat didn’t go to waste and was processed for eating.