Colorado Hopes To Reduce Human-Bear Conflicts With $1 Million Grant

Colorado has decided to take control of the alarming number of human-bear conflicts by initiating a $1 million grant program that will hopefully provide the state with a lasting and easy-to-implement solution.

The Highlights

Grant program will help Colorado reduce bear encounters by creating replicable solutions

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department (CPWD) received thousands of reports of sightings and encounters within past three years.

Problem areas include wastebins, birdfeeders and other manmade amenities

According to the CPDW, the state has seen quite a few human-bear interactions within the past couple years. The department received over 14,000 reports of sightings and conflicts from 2019 to 2021. Nearly one-third of this whopping amount revolves around items like trash bins, birdfeeders and garages as well as livestock.

Springtime can be especially dangerous for areas that encounter a lot of human-bear conflicts. Soon, bears will just be emerging from hibernation. Because of their greater need to scavenge, bears will no doubt venture closer to residential to find food sources. This may also mean that they will act more aggressively if a human comes too close to them.

With this in mind, the state seems to have placed a greater sense of priority on the conflict. So, officials introduced House Bill 21-1326 which greenlit the million-dollar grant program.

How Will Colorado’s Grant Program Help Prevent Human-Bear Conflicts?

House Bill 21-1326 will distribute $1 million in grants to various local governments, HOAs, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals that are looking to reduce the number of human-bear encounters in Colorado. These groups can receive funds from the program ranging between $50,000 and $500,000.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis hopes that the funds will help create a better sense of wildlife safety for communities impacted by the high number of bear encounters.

“This is a huge opportunity for local governments and partners to work with Parks and Wildlife to reduce human-bear conflicts to keep communities and property safer and better protect Colorado’s iconic black bear populations,” said Polis in a statement. “I look forward to seeing positive impact from the innovative solutions that are developed through these new projects.”

Right now, it is unclear just yet what types of solutions that will result from the grant program. However, Kristin Cannon, Deputy Regional Manager for CPW’s Northeast Region, who is helping lead this effort, is confident that the funds will provide the resources that these groups need to create a sustainable plan of action.

“This is a unique funding opportunity we are providing to help communities reduce human-bear conflicts,” Cannon said in a statement. “High priority projects will model solutions to conflict, be innovative, are replicable by other communities, involve multiple partners and fill a need in an area with high conflict.”