Conservation Group Pushes Colorado Parks & Wildlife to Classify Bison as Big Game

Colorado is struggling with how to define one of the most iconic animals in the west – the bison. While some believe the massive creature belongs on a ranch, others consider it to be a part of the area’s big game. And some are in the center, thinking the bison could potentially be in both environments. Currently, the state considers bison as only livestock, so really, they’re nothing more than furrier, over-grown cattle.

The question is definitely a difficult one to answer, considering how the role of bison has transitioned in American history. But the conversation doesn’t necessarily revolve around the animal itself. Rather, it depends on the relationship that humans have with the species.

Recently, a conservation group in Colorado has been pushing for the state to label bison as big game. The reason behind this move is that Grasslands Unlimited believes recategorizing the massive bovine will help “restore bison to a wild, free-ranging, and huntable population,” according to MeatEater.

“These animals represent a tremendous opportunity for Colorado,” Trevor Pellerite, director of Grasslands Unlimited, told the publication. “These animals are true wildlife in every sense—not bound by fences or any other boundary.”

Recently, Pellerite petitioned Colorado Parks and Wildlife to declare that if bison wander into the state from Utah, a state that classifies bison as big game, Colorado will consider the animals as big game as well. Unfortunately, CPW denied this petition on March 9.

But the conservation group isn’t giving up just yet.

Colorado Conservation Group Continues to Advocate for Bison as Big Game

According to Pellerite, the problem stems from a specific population of 600 bison that originates from the southeastern region of Utah called Book Cliffs. As roamers, these bovines will frequently cross the border to graze in Colorado. Once within the neighboring state’s borders, they lose all conservation status as big game. As livestock, ranch owners view these wandering animals as unwelcome competition to their livestock.

So, as Pellerite puts it, the bison simply “disappear.”

Oddly enough, bison were the species that catalyzed the conservation movement in the U.S. at the turn of the 20th century. Keith Aune, a biologist with more than 50 years of experience with bison, stated that renowned conservationists, like Theodore Roosevelt and William Hornaday, fervently advocated for the species’ preservation. Soon enough, it became a national mission to save the bison.

“The bison was the first species that was put on a restoration track,” Aune told MeatEater.

Now that bison skirt the lines between wildlife and livestock, though, the treatment of these animals has changed dramatically. Ultimately, Aune shared, “It comes down to who has authority over these animals—the state department of wildlife or the livestock agency.”

In the meantime, Grasslands Unlimited is still working on earning bison a sort of dual status in Colorado. This a small step forward in the conservation efforts for this species but a vital step nonetheless.