Court Orders USFWS to Release Red Wolves Into North Carolina Wildlife Refuge

Red wolves in North Carolina are endangered, with their numbers being drastically low. After being sued by several groups, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will now be releasing more of them into a North Carolina Wildlife Refuge.

Back in November 2021, three animal rights organizations sued the USFWS over how it managed red wolves in North Carolina. These organizations were the Red Wolf Coalition, Defenders of Wildlife, and the Animal Welfare Institute. Outdoor Life reports the suit led to the USFWS modifying its plan regarding releasing the red wolves into the wild.

Arguing the USFWS mismanaged the red wolves, a family group along with two breeding pairs of them were transferred to Alligator River and Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuges. Additionally, they will release nine more into the wild this year as part of the court order. The order in question required the USFWS halt a 2015 policy change stopping captured red wolves from being released.

Overall, in 2016, the red wolf population in North Carolina only equaled 45 to 60. When the organizations filed the lawsuit last year, the number only reached seven to eight. “With only seven known red wolves left in the wild, it is past time for the Fish and Wildlife Service to resume conservation measures that it used successfully for decades,” a press release regarding the issue read.

Listed as an endangered species in 1973, you used to be able to find them from southern New York all the way to central Texas. The North Carolina nonessential experimental program (NC NEP) is the sole existing red wolf population. Besides wild red wolves, 241 remain in captivity. They reside in 45 different breeding facilities, the USFWS states.

Gray Wolves Removed from Wisconsin Endangered Species List Last Year, Allowing Harvesting

While one wolf species still remains endangered in the United States, another saw a resurgence last year. After taking them off their endangered species list, Wisconsin announced hunters could harvest 200 gray wolves in 2021.

Last year, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals sided with hunters and approved a gray wolf hunting and trapping season. The official Wolf Conservation Center Twitter account broke the news, saying 4,000 hunters may obtain licenses to kill 200 of them.

“Wisconsin’s wolf hunt will move forward Monday after an appeals court dismissed an appeal by the Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources (DNR) to put a hold on the hunt. 4000 hunters will get the opportunity to kill 200 wolves. The killing begins Monday,” the tweet reads.

As the tweet suggests, not everyone applauded the decision. A Huffington Post article discusses fears locals have hunters will kill “far more than 200 wolves.” Some experts at the time warned the wolf population hadn’t recovered. Because of it, the hunts could possibly put them back in danger of extinction.

Though unregulated hunting nearly did so in the mid-1900s, the gray wolves population currently remains stable.