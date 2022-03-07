Cuyahoga Valley National Park: 31-Year-Old Man Reportedly Found Dead

A hiker discovered the body of a 31-year-old man in Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Thursday.

The Ohio park sits between Cleveland and Akron and is the only national park in the state. Fox 8 reported on the recovery of Michael R. Stout II’s body last week.

After an autopsy, Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office officials said no signs of foul play led to the man’s death. Further results, including toxicology reports, are pending.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park rangers think hypothermia may have played a role in the man’s death.

The park consists of 32,572 acres, but about 2400 acres remain private, representing roughly 5% of total park acreage.

Deceased Man In Trouble For Police Officer Assault

On Monday, the Akron Beacon Journal revealed more details over Stout.

They said authorities wanted the man after he failed to appear in court for a Jan. 4 hearing. The man had allegedly assaulted a Broadview Heights police officer last year.

Court records say Stout approached the police officer with a 3½-inch knife on Jan. 13, 2021. WKYC reported that Stout stabbed officer Ryan Tieber in the head and face with the weapon.

The man also had a handgun at the time. Stout had several charges against him, including felonious assault with firearms specifications, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm in a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest, all felonies.

The newspaper reported a Cuyahoga Valley National Park hiker found Stout’s body in a wooded area in the afternoon on Mar. 3. The wooded area was in the township’s far northwestern corner, several hundred feet off Valley View Road, south of Sagamore Road.

Deaths Common At The National Park Over The Years

The PBS Law firm tracked deaths in national parks from 2007 to 2018.

During that period, the firm determined that the national park was the 46th deadliest national park in the nation, with recorded 18 deaths in that period. During those 11 years, about 28,181,547 visitors came to the park. Lake Mead National Park in Nevada recorded 201 deaths during that time.

But a quick search of Cuyahoga Valley National Park deaths was inconclusive between 2018 and 2021.

According to the website Strange Outdoors, officials found Hillary Sharma’s body at the park after she disappeared in 2014.

Officials found her car at Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Aug. 21 of that year. By Aug. 28, park officials found a body floating in a river with a rope attached to its neck.

The woman’s autopsy determined that she died by suicide. But the website reported on a YouTube video that spoke about her camera and its contents.

The YouTuber said photos showed the woman running from something or someone, but there’s no media verification of this fact.

The newspaper reported another woman’s death in 2013. This time, officials said hikers discovered a woman’s body, and many thought it was 19-year-old Taylor Robinson. The Akron resident went missing in May of that year. Officials considered the case early on as a homicide.

In May, officials announced a $10,000 reward for information about women’s death.