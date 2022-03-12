Deadly Snakes, Spiders Swarm in People’s Homes After Australia Floods: PHOTOS

by Shelby Scott
Recent floods in Australia have sent deadly snakes and spiders swarming into people’s homes. Photos of the horrifying home invaders follow below.

Flooding has proved destructive in Australian homes, leaving behind ruined furniture and clothing, sure to create difficulties amid clean-up efforts. However, the onslaught of snakes and spiders has proved even more troublesome. The Times reports some unlucky residents have found the culprits burrowing into soaked sofas and beds.

Below, Brisbane snake catcher Glenn Lawrence holds up an eastern brown, which he removed from a classroom in the area. Additionally, as stated, a family toward the south of the city also found an eastern brown hiding in their home.

According to the outlet, eastern browns are the second-most lethal snakes on the planet. They are second only to the inland taipan, another snake native to Australia.

Other Tweets from The Times follow below. Several images show Lawrence as he cautiously works to remove a different snake from another of Australia’s flooded homes. In speaking to the issue, he said, “They’re going to climb into vehicle engine bays, they are going to be on the roof of your house, inside sheds, carports, wherever higher ground might be.”

Spiders and Snakes Pose Danger to Australia Homeowners After Floods

Here in the U.S., we might become skeeved after spotting a garter snake in the garden. Or maybe the thought of a wolf spider in the garage freaks you out. However, our creepy creatures hardly compare to the danger many Australian homeowners face upon returning after the floods.

While venomous snakes are obviously a major concern, the news outlet also reported that many areas across the country are experiencing mass sightings of venomous spiders. On Twitter, The Times wrote, “Reptile Park, 30 miles north of Sydney, issued an urgent warning after a sharp increase in funnel-web spider sightings in urban flood-affected regions.”

The spiders possess highly toxic and fast-acting venom. In fact, the funnel-web spider has likely caused the majority of Australia’s known spider-related deaths.

The nation’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said, “Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters.”

