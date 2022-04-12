Denali National Park Records First Grizzly Bear Sighting of 2022

See the face of 2022’s first grizzly bear to emerge from a long winter hibernation in Denali National Park (DENA), Alaska, courtesy of the National Park Service.

“They’re back!” exclaims Denali National Park‘s social media. Indeed, the first grizzly to emerge from its den in 2022 has been spotted inside the national park, and the blonde bruin was ready for its closeup.

“A few days ago, the first bear of this spring was spotted in Denali National Park. It had been a long time since the last bear sighting,” the park notes on their official Facebook. “Grizzlies usually go into their dens in October and hibernate for up to 6 months.”

The park’s photo (below) shows a grizzly with a lovely light golden coloration, which is not uncommon for the grizzly bears of Denali National Park:

“During hibernation, they don’t eat, drink, urinate, or defecate. Hibernating bears survive solely on stored body fat, losing up to 30% of their body weight over the course of the winter,” Denali adds.

“The physiology of hibernating bears is quite impressive: while hibernating, bears are able to break down and recycle their metabolic waste, using the resulting nitrogen to build proteins and maintain their muscle mass,” the park continues in their educational post.

Now that grizzly bears are out and about once again in Denali National Park, however, “it’s time to brush up on bear safety,” DENA cites. “Stay at least 300 yards from bears and make noise as you hike to avoid startling a bear. It’s also recommended that hikers carry bear spray when exploring Denali National Park.”

Grizzly Bears in Denali vs Yellowstone National Park

In Denali, it’s not uncommon for the frigid region’s bears to hibernate much longer than their southern cousins. The “up to 6 month” period for Denali’s grizzlies, as the park cites, can have them denning for a full month longer than the grizzlies of Yellowstone, for example.

In fact, the first grizzly bear sighting for Yellowstone National Park came over a month ago on March 7, 2022.

“On Monday, March 7, a pilot supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research observed the first grizzly bear of 2022,” the park announced the day after. As footage shows below, the adult bear was “walking in a meadow in the west-central part of the park.”

News Release: On Monday, March 7, a pilot supporting Yellowstone National Park wildlife research observed the first grizzly bear of 2022. The adult bear was seen walking in a meadow in the west-central part of the park.



It’s not just any ol’ grizzly emerging from their dens each March, however. In Yellowstone and elsewhere, the males (or boars) will typically exit hibernation first. Some boars emerge as early as February. But the majority make appearances in March’s lead-up to spring (which begins March 20).

Some females (or sows) will also reemerge during the early days of spring weather. Mother grizzlies with cubs, however, won’t see the light of day until April or even May.

There’s several reasons why mothers and cubs emerge last, and each holds a distinct evolutionary advantage for the survival of the species. For example, if grizzly mothers and cubs were emerging at the same time as ravenous males, far less cubs would survive. Male grizzlies often cannibalize cubs; either consuming them outright or killing them in displays of dominance. This ensures the attacking male has less competition for mates, territory, and everything else in the future.

In the case of Denali National Park’s first grizzly bear of 2022, then, the photo most likely shows a male. To see what this year holds in store for him, be sure to stick with your fellow Outsiders. We’ll be covering everything National Parks right here.