Ducks Unlimited Expo Coming to Texas Motor Speedway: Everything to Know

It’s not hyperbole to suggest that next month’s Ducks Unlimited Expo could be “an outdoor enthusiast’s playground.”

After all, this massive event will be on the grounds of the massive Texas Motor Speedway outside Fort Worth. The Ducks Unlimited Expo is set for April 8-10, the weekend before Easter.

The 4-1-1 on the Ducks Unlimited Expo

The Expo features nine village areas

It’s not limited to hunting and fishing activities. You also can test latest bikes and ATVs.

Plus, there will be an entire area for hunting dogs.

In making the announcement, Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam said: “There is something for everyone at the DUX event. Where else can you try out the latest fishing gear in the morning, watch world-class dog trainers in live demonstrations in the afternoon and hear some of the greatest waterfowl calling in between? This event is an outdoor enthusiast’s playground.”

Count Outsider as intrigued.

There will be nine villages scattered around the speedway grounds. There’s one for exhibitors who will show off all the latest trends in outdoor accessories and gadgets for hunting, fishing and camping. There will also be an area devoted to information about conservation efforts.

If you’re attending the Ducks Unlimited Expo, maybe you walk over to the calling contest village. There will be seven contests with prizes for the top three finishers in each contest. The best callers can do an extended 20- or 25-note hail to the ducks. Hunters don’t get that fancy down in the duck blind. But callers who are competing have to do all the notes.

Outsiders, you also can check out the dog village. Because what’s a duck hunter without a great hunting dog.

Ducks Unlimited Expo Also Includes Villages for Outdoor Lifestyle

And this Ducks Unlimited Expo isn’t all about ducks. There’s a fishing area where an outdoorsman can pick up the latest tips for fly-fishing, spin and bait casting.

Then you can walk over to the shooting village to test out the latest shotguns, rifles and handguns on the market.

Plus, there are more villages devoted to the outdoor lifestyle. There’s a village with all the latest on bikes and cycling gear. You can hop on a bike and stretch your legs on the off-road trails.

And that’s not the only area devoted to wheels. There’s also a village for ATV and UTVs on a special dirt track. The Ducks Unlimited info says there will be mud, ruts and logs. Give us an “oh, my.”

If that’s not enough, there’s also a village for 4 x 4 off-roading.

This is the second Ducks Unlimited Expo. Organizers are going out of their way to make this event bigger than the first.

“The inaugural DUX event surpassed our expectations,” said David Schuessler, DU’s national director of event fundraising. “This year’s event will be even more impressive with a reconfigured village layout allowing attendees to have a more immersive experience. With hundreds of sponsors, exhibitors and vendors, this year’s event is going to be massive.”