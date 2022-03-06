Eagle Rock Reservation Hikers Discover Dead Body on Trails: Report

On Saturday, a group of hikers took a midday walk on one of the trails at Eagle Rock Reservation in Newark, New Jersey. During their journey, they came upon a grisly surprise – a dead body. Police pronounced the individual dead at the scene at 2:16 p.m. They believe the individual was the victim of a homicide.

Because the case is still new, there are few details available about the body found at Eagle Rock Reservation. Police have released that the person was male, but beyond that, they have not identified the individual. They suspect that the man died from a fatal shooting.

Authorities also stated that the hikers found the body near the border of West Orange and Montclair, according to an official press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Northjersey.com reported that police tape was still present at the scene on a path less half-mile from a rear parking area on Crest Drive on the reservation.

Owned and maintained by the Essex County government, Eagle Rock Reservation stretches 410 acres across West Orange, Montclair, and Verona. It encompasses the Watchung Mountains as well as The Highlawn restaurant and Essex County’s 9/11 Memorial.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting that anyone with information contact the tips line in their office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC which is 1-877-847-7456. The Prosecutor’s office stated that all calls will remain confidential.

Police Also Found Body of Homicide Victim in Same Location in 2016

The body discovery on Saturday wasn’t the only one that police have had in recent years. Back in 2016, police located the body of Sarah Butler at Eagle Rock Reservation. Butler was one of Khalil Wheeler-Weaver’s three victims.

At the time, Butler was a student at New Jersey City University. Friends of Butler reported her missing on November 23 after she failed to come home after a night out. Police found Butler’s remains on December 1, 2016. They found her covered in leaves and other debris. They also located her car was several miles away. Authorities stated that she died by strangulation.

Since locating Butler’s remains, police have arraigned and convicted Wheeler-Weaver for his crimes. Wheeler-Weaver is now serving 160 years in prison for three counts of murder, among other charges. So, Butler’s remains in 2016 and the latest body discovery at Eagle Rock Reservation likely do not share any links. However, finding the remains of two homicide victims may put local authorities on higher alert in the surrounding area.