Elephant Suffers Horrific Death Crossing Poachers’ Trap

To protect the endangered elephants that roam the grasslands and forests of India, wildlife officials keep tabs on as many as they can. And it’s because of this close monitoring that officials knew something was wrong. One of the gentle giants they observed exploring the forest every day had suddenly disappeared. Officials launched a search for the missing elephant, but their worst fears would soon be realized – it had suffered a horrific death among the trees.

On Sunday (January 8), officials scouring the forests for the elephant finally found it. Sadly, it was already dead and had been for weeks. Deep in the Raghudera reserve forest, the elephant unknowingly crossed a trap laid by wild boar poachers. The moment the elephant’s massive foot touched the wire lying innocently across the forest floor, it was electrocuted to death.

The grisly discovery prompted a widespread investigation involving multiple local wildlife agencies. Shortly thereafter, forest officials detained three poachers from Khairamal village and took them in for questioning.

“There was a festival so the poachers had laid an 11KV live wire to poach the wild boars. However, the pachyderm that had strayed into the forest came in contact with the live wire and lost its life. Accused will be booked under various acts and strict action will be taken against them,” the District Forest Officer explained to a local news station.

While wildlife officials and police questioned the poachers, others performed an autopsy on the elephant in the presence of the head of the village council. Should the autopsy confirm the elephant’s suspected cause of death, the poachers could face up to seven years in prison.

Pregnant Elephant Suffers Painful Death Eating Wild Boar Fruit Trap

Sadly, the death of the elephant in a wild boar poacher’s trap was only the latest in a long history of elephant killings. In India, wild boars aren’t just a target for poachers but a major problem for regular citizens as well. Because of the depletion of their natural habitat, wild boar frequently raid nearby villages for food. Unsurprisingly, this has led to numerous human-boar conflicts.

One tactic locals use against the invaders is called a “pig cracker,” intended to scare wild boars away from crops. Unfortunately, a pregnant elephant devoured one in 2020, sparking outrage all across the country.

Roaming into a village near its habitat, a female elephant came across a pineapple. Taking advantage of the free snack, she popped the fruit into her mouth – and it instantly exploded. The elephant wandered through the forest for days in excruciating pain before finally meeting its death.

Despite wildlife officials’ best efforts, neither the mother nor the baby survived. This tragically isn’t the first incident of its kind and likely won’t be the last, according to local experts.

“People are getting into conflicts and they resort to different mitigation methods. They put up electric fences, build trenches or become more brutal and use a crude bomb [to keep the animals away],” OP Nammeer, a professor of wildlife at Kerala Agriculture University, told Mint.