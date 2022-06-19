Family Left ‘Screaming, Totally Terrified’ After Deer Brutally Attacks, Stomps on Dog

A Canadian woman wants officials to cull the local deer population after a scary encounter involving the family pet. Brittany Antonick of British Columbia said that she and her family were spending some time outside last week, unloading some stuff from the truck, when a deer approached.

A different woman was also walking by, pushing a baby in a stroller and walking two leashed dogs, as well. Antonick said she noticed the deer posturing and acting aggressively towards the leashed dogs, so she walked over to help with her own dog to try to scare the deer away.

“Then the deer absolutely attacked and stomped my dog,” Antonick said, per the CBC. Luckily, Antonick’s own dog escaped and fled to the truck. But she said the deer then turned toward the other dogs and the baby in the stroller. Soon everyone involved was frightened and panicking.

“We were just screaming,” Antonick said. “I was so worried about not only my child who was 10 feet away from us, but that little three-month-old in the stroller who was completely helpless and the poor mom. We were just all screaming, totally terrified of what was going to happen.”

Antonick swears that the same deer has terrorized them before in the area. She also believes it has fawns nearby, too. During fawning season, mother does can become unusually aggressive, especially towards other animals like dogs. Sometimes aggressive deer also target humans in rarer circumstances during fawning season.

Canadian officials will probably opt to move the deer rather than cull them

According to Antonick, the deer in her little Princeton community have only grown more aggressive the more naturalized they become. A big part of the problem is neighbors feeding the deer, she believes.

As a result, Antonick wants to call for a cull of deer in the community to protect themselves.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said he admits that the city does, indeed, deal with some deer interaction issues; but that the amount of calls do not warrant a cull just yet. Residents who unnaturally interact with wildlife should report the activity to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), he said. Neighbors should also report anyone who feeds deer.

“The more call volume the conservation service has, the more likelihood we’ll get officers in the community working,” Coyne said. Apparently many folks choose not to contact conservation officers, though, when they do interact. They think an animal will be put down, Coyne said.

Culling in Canada is always a contentious issue. It’s not as easy as a vote or a directive. Logistics have to be organized with the greater province, which can take significant time. A more likely scenario involves COS officials introducing some migratory measures to help alleviate the concentration of deer in Princeton, specifically.