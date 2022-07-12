Fearless Dog Scares Huge Bear Off New Hampshire Home Porch: VIDEO

Last week, a New Hampshire resident’s Ring camera captured his brave dog scaring a black bear off his home’s front porch. In a video that’s now going viral online, the dog named Thor stood its ground as the bear eventually left the property.

The video shows the front porch of the man’s North Haverhill residence as the wild animal searches his belongings around 1 a.m. in the morning. A few seconds later, Thor springs into action barking, growling, and bearing his teeth within inches of the bear’s face. The 13-year-old dog shows no signs of fear as the bear draws back.

However, Thor is blocking the stairs and the intruder can’t leave the porch at first. The dog eventually heads down the steps and turns around as it continues to bark at the bear. The huge animal stands at the top of the stairs wary of Thor’s threatening barks. Finally, it slowly eases down the stairs and walks off to the right out of view.

As the whole ordeal comes to an end, the homeowner opens his front door and calls out to Thor. “Good boy, Thor. Good boy,” the New Hampshire resident is heard saying. The dog continues to patrol the driveway and barks a few more times for good measure. The clip ends as the homeowner is heard saying, “[The bear] left footprints all over the porch here.” You can watch footage of the full encounter from the resident’s Ring camera at Boston 35 News.

Black Bear Corners Woman at Bus Stop While Searching for Food

In other recent close encounters, a woman came face-to-face with a black bear when it cornered her at a bus stop in Canada. The unidentified woman is seen sitting on a bench as the bear approaches her and sniffs around looking for food. The woman didn’t seem to be in any danger, but you can tell she was scared by the huge animal.

P hotographer Natasha Wannamaker captured the encounter on video while in British Columbia and posted the clip to TikTok. As the bear approaches the woman at the bus stop, she attempts to lean away from it to no avail. Voices from off-camera bystanders are overheard as they attempt to help keep the woman calm.

“Um, I would just like chill,” someone says to the woman as the bear sniffs around her. “It’s a black bear, so if you talk and then, I don’t know, make it aware of you, you’re fine.”

After a brief search of the area around the woman, the black bear wandered off down the sidewalk. The encounter was likely a little too close for comfort for the woman, but all’s well that ends well.

The Humane Society of the United States shared recommendations on how to react if you encounter the massive beasts on their website. “Attacks by black bears on people are very rare and most black bears can be easily scared away,” the organization writes. They also suggest making noise, making yourself look as big as possible, and standing up to face the animal head-on. “In the very rare case that a black bear does attack you, fight back (don’t play dead),” the Humane Society added.