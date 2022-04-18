Federal Investigation Launched After Bald Eagle Shot in Tennessee

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched a formal investigation after finding a bald eagle shot and injured in Tennessee. Wildlife officials had to euthanize the mature eagle, found in Henderson County on February 28, because of its injuries, USA Today reports.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency also got involved in the investigation. The agency stated Friday that it is offering “a potential reward for information leading to the prosecution of a person or persons involved in the criminal offense.”

The national bird of the U.S. since 1782, the bald eagle enjoys special federal protections nationwide. Scientists removed the animals from the endangered species list in 2007 after many decades of trying to rebuild populations. Many bald eagles died domestically during the World War II era due to insecticide poisoning. But the eagles still remain protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone with information relating to the Tennessee shooting should call the USFWS at 615-736-5532. They can also call the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 731-423-5725.

Besides occasionally being shot, bald eagles routinely face other more dangerous threats

Bald eagles face few unnatural threats now thanks to their heightened governmental protections. Wind farms with massive turbines that generate electricity have proven deadly to various types of eagles, especially out west. Surprisingly, though, eagles face the most existential danger from lead poisoning due to accidental ingestion of bullets while scavenging hunted animals.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said last month that they estimate bald eagle populations of about 316,000 in the lower 48 states, which is a healthy number to be sure. But researchers say that lead poisoning artificially suppresses the growth of the population, sometimes by significant margins.

A study by researchers at the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell University claims that lead poisoning suppressed population growth by 6.3 percent in males. The study claims poisoning suppressed growth by 4.2 percent in females.

“State and federal wildlife managers can use this study. It can inform policy surrounding the use of lead ammunition or to educate hunters on the population-scale effects of their ammunition choices,” Cornell researchers said in the study.

In 2018, the study counted 2,050 breeding females; or a reduction of an estimated 98 breeding females as a result of lead poisoning. Similarly, in that year, 10,172 females were not reproducing. The number represents a reduction of an estimated 742 non-breeding females as a result of lead poisoning.

As for males in 2018, the study counted 2,050 breeding males; or a reduction of an estimated 65 breeding males as a result of the poisoning. Similarly, they counted 10,172 males who were not reproducing. The number reflects a reduction of an estimated 1,645 non-breeding males as a result of lead poisoning.