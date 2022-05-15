Fisherman in Bass Tournament Breaks Georgia’s Sunfish Record, Potential World Record With Monster Catch

Georgia angler Lester Roberts took down the state redbreast sunfish record earlier this month during a bass fishing tournament on the Satilla River. Roberts’ 1-lb., 12.32-oz. rooster broke the old Georgia record by more than an ounce — a record that stood for over 24 years.

He caught his prize with a crankbait during a bass tournament with long-time friend Whitey Hendrix, Georgia Outdoor News reports.

“We had put in that morning and started fishing upriver. We had a couple good bass in the livewell and were hoping to pick up a few more,” said Roberts. He said he steered the boat toward a deep bluff wall with a laydown that had several limbs running out from it. That’s when the sunfish snapped at his hook.

“I cast up in the limbs in the swift current and was bringing my crankbait back out. That’s when he slammed it,” Roberts said.

Both Roberts and his fishing partner excitedly thought they had a good bass on the line. When the sunfish broke over the water, they realized it wasn’t a bass at all, but a far more special catch.

“I swung him in the boat, and we couldn’t believe just how big he was. We’d never seen anything like it,” said Roberts.

Congratulations to Lester Roberts for reeling in the new STATE RECORD redbreast sunfish! Caught on the Satilla River near Folkston, this fish weighed in at 1 lb, 12 oz & was 11 3/8 inches long. Oh, and did we mention it was pending a world record tie? #Fishing pic.twitter.com/gdbAHlmyLs — Georgia DNR Wildlife (@GeorgiaWild) May 11, 2022

The new Georgia record redbreast sunfish could be the biggest ever caught in the entire world

With over 100 years combined experience on the water between them, Roberts and Hendrix knew that they were holding a piece of history.

“We fished the rest of the day and managed to finish second in the tournament. A friend of mine had some hand-held digital scales at the ramp so we put the fish on them. The scales read 1-lb., 12-ozs. At that point I’m thinking I might have the state-record fish,” Roberts explained. “Later that afternoon around 5 o’clock, we took the fish to the DNR where it was certified as the new state-record redbreast.”

According to locals, the Satilla River has been red hot of late. Including Roberts, three different anglers posted three different record sunfish from the same river this year alone. Roberts said he was proud to represent one of the great rivers as a lifelong angler.

“I’m also planning to fill out an application with the IGFA to apply for the world-record redbreast. My fish weighs approximately 103 kilograms more than the current world record, so I’m looking forward to trying and getting it confirmed as a world record,” he said.

More important to Roberts than a potential world record, though, is that he got to catch the beautiful sunfish with one of his oldest and dearest friends.

“Me and Whitey were sure excited once it was certified,” Roberts said proudly. “We’ve been fishing together in tournaments for over 40 years and Whitey is like a dad to me. Having him with me in the boat that day sure made it special to catch that fish.”