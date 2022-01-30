Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea.

As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”

Click here to watch.

The fisherman also captures a few photos highlighting the creatures glowing eyes.

As the boat took off, the fisherman took off through the sea, desperate to escape. From what viewers see in the video, The video shows a creature as a long dark-colored monster with hauntingly bright eyes. Is it just me, or does everyone else not remember that in “The Little Mermaid”?

The marine animal dives in and out of the sea, attempting to get close to the speed boat. Despite going at full speed, the mysterious creature catches up to the boat. At one point, nearly meets his target. However, the monster loses and vanishes back underwater.

Many people in the social media comments shared my horror, while others only thought it was a curious seal. One reader commented on the fact that the fisherman placed his caption in the middle of the video. Therefore, hiding the creature’s true identification. What do you think the sea creature could be, Outsiders?

Frightening Sea Creature Washes Ashore Minutes After Sonic Boom

In late November, a terrifying lancetfish washed in from the sea on an Orange County beach. This happened minutes after a sonic boom sounded in the area. The creepy marine animal lay in the sand and flashed a gaping mouth lined with sharp pointy teeth. Every time the creature opened its mouth, a huge red patch of skin appeared by its gills. What’s even more frightening, beach-goers found the creature alive! In a video, the animal thrashes along the shoreline.

According to USA Today, a lancetfish is often found deep underwater in the Ocean Twilight Zone. This area is described “as a layer of water that stretches around the globe.” It lies nearly 650 to 3,300 feet below the ocean surface, just beyond the point of sunlight.

Oddly, beach-goers found the fish in Orange County because the lancetfish is often located in the waters of Oregon and the Gulf of Mexico.

Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching posted on a video on Facebook of the lancetfish squirming in the sand near the shoreline in Laguna Beach. However, the beach-goers pulled the creature back out to sea.

Considering the size of their teeth and the fact that they’ve been found with octopus and squid in their stomachs, how would you guys feel about getting that close to the creature?